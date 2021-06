Oh, snap! Raven-Symoné wants a “big family” with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. “I want four kids,” the That’s So Raven alum, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, May 26. “I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun. … If we just have one child, I feel like it’s not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house.”