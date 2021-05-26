Buffalo’s first ever Pride Drag Ride benefitting GLYS @ The Club House by Revolution
A couple of weeks ago, we put word out that organizers of Buffalo Pride Week were on the lookout for people and businesses to engage in ways that could help to elevate the LGBTQ+ experience in 2021. One of the businesses that stepped up to host an event is Revolution Indoor Cycling, which is hosting a series of 30-minute high-energy stationary cycling "drag rides" at The Club House (Seneca One).