McDonald’s was a treat for my sisters and me growing up. Pizza and ice cream cake was reserved for special occasions. My parents worked minimum wage manual labor jobs to support three kids and my grandparents. Being immigrants, they spoke very little English and it was hard for them to find jobs that afforded them opportunities to move up in a company. Regardless of the jobs they had or the little money they made, my sisters and I never felt like we were at a loss for anything. Food was always on the table and we always had a roof over our heads. My parents were able to support a family, afford two cars throughout my entire lifetime, and completely pay off the mortgage on their house within a few years of purchasing it without going into massive debt.