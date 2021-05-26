Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Bushnell Forge 10×42 and 10×30: Hunting Binoculars Review

By Andrew McKean
Outdoor Life
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bushnell Forge line of binoculars is versatile, durable, and a good value for the price. Their adequate glass gets an optical boost from Bushnell’s excellent water-repelling and contrast-enhancing coatings, and their grippy armor and waterproofing make them a good choice for a wide range of field uses. Bushnell Forge...

www.outdoorlife.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Hunting Season#Deer Hunting#Job Hunting#Bargain Hunters#Bushnell Forge Specs#Nitro#The Bushnell Forge Does#Exo Barrier#Bushnell Forge Does Worst#Bushnell Optics#Entry Level Binoculars#Rifle Hunting#Off Brand Binoculars#Short Range Hunting#Archery Deer Season#Spotting Scopes#Antler Points#Satisfying Optics#Wildlife Watcher
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Archery
Related
Colorado StateAllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: Meopta MeoPro Air 10×42 Binoculars

Over this spring, I’ve taken with me a pair of the latest binoculars from Meopta called the Meopta MeoPro Air. There are two magnification versions of this model: 8x42mm and 10x42mm. I’ve been using the more powerful 10x42mm. The binoculars in this test have been used for sightseeing in New Mexico’s “Enchanted Circle” near Taos, for spotting game in conifer forests and the desert, for scanning forest fire activity, and for simple birdwatching from my kitchen window at a distance of approximately 50 feet. Temperatures during the test have ranged from 23F (with precipitation) to 96F. Elevations have ranged from 3,000 to 10,800 feet.
Violent CrimesField & Stream

Bear Cruzer G2 Review: The Best Beginner Compound Bow for Deer Hunting

Leave it to one of America’s oldest and most respected bow companies to build a compound bow that a barely-able-to-draw tot can handle—and yet that same bow can grow with that tiny shooter until he gets serious about shooting and hunting. That’s what Bear Archery did when they introduced the Cruzer years back. While the design and components have been tweaked and upgraded, the basic concepts of that first Cruzer live on in the Bear Cruzer G2 bow. It is one of the best beginner compound bow options available today.
coolmaterial.com

NOCS Standard Issue Waterproof Binoculars

Binoculars are either too pricey, too big, or inadequate (especially at lower price points), but NOCS Provisions wants to change all that with their affordable, high-quality, and colorful compact binoculars. Whether it’s birding, sightseeing, or spying back on the nosy neighbors, the Standard Issue 8×25 binoculars possess all the right features for daily use. They’re IPX7 waterproof and fogproof, ultra-grippy, and crystal clear. The lenses are multi-coated with excellent optics, and the impact-absorbing case means you won’t be afraid to take them everywhere you go. The field of view is 357 feet at 1,000 yards, and you can focus on objects as close as 13 feet. The twist-up eyecups mean great fitment that’s also compatible with glasses, so anyone can use them. They also come in eight colors, weigh in at less than a pound, and cost under a hundred bucks.
ArcheryOutdoor Life

Hunting Bow Review: PSE Stinger Max

One of the things I’ve always admired about PSE Archery is how this tried-and-true bowmaker can create multiple hunting bows to fit a wide range of budgets and shooting styles each year. Over the years, I’ve tested many of the manufacturer’s flagship bows, and I’m always impressed. The company is known for compound bows that provide a healthy blend of speed and comfortable shooting experience. I’ve yet to grip and shoot one of their top-end rigs that wasn’t up to snuff. But the PSE Stinger Max is not a flagship bow. It’s an affordable bow that wears a price tag under $400. I wanted to put the bow through my testing paces and report my findings, so here we go.
ElectronicsGadget Review

Vivitar 10×25 Binoculars with Built-in Digital Camera Review_

If you are searching for the Best Binocular Camera and the best digital camera to take on a journey with you, the Vivitar 10×25 Binoculars with Built-in Digital Camera may be the right choice for you. With this binocular set, you can gaze at marvelous sights of nature from a far place, and you can snap a picture to have that moment in your albums forever.
Posted by
The Independent

10 best binoculars for bird watching and wildlife spotting

Over the past year, plenty of us have been going on safari, not breaking any quarantine rules, but simply getting out and about in our local area and looking for wildlife.Whether that’s staking out a local park to try and catch a glimpse of some urban foxes or enjoying the birds visiting the feeder at the bottom of the garden, there’s one piece of equipment that is essential: binoculars.Read more: 11 best men’s waterproof jackets for walking that are insulated and lightweightIf you’re not a bino buff but are looking for a pair to suit your nature-watching needs there are two...
Lifestyletechbargains.com

Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Porto Prism Binoculars $69

Amazon has the Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 Porto Prism Binoculars for a low $69.00 Free Shipping. This is originally $99.95, so you save 31% off list price. Suitable for terrestrial or astronomical viewing. Ipd max: 2.83" Protective rubber covering for ultra-firm grip. Long eye relief ideal for eyeglass wearers.
Hobbiesrmef.org

Hunting Is Conservation – What Is Anti-Hunting

Conservation is defined as the planned management of a natural resource to prevent exploitation, destruction or neglect. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, supported by hunters, provides funding for conservation in the form of forest thinning, prescribed burns, noxious weed treatments and many other active forest management methods that benefit elk and other wildlife.
Books & LiteratureFlorida Times-Union

Book review: A thrilling treasure hunt, packed with adventure

"Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt" If you are on the hunt for an adventure book, pick up “Chasing the Thrill: Obsession, Death, and Glory in America’s Most Extraordinary Treasure Hunt.” It’s actually several adventure stories in one book as people by the thousands seek the treasure of a lifetime in the Rocky Mountains.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

AMZSHURUI 10x50 BAK4 Prism FMC Lens Binoculars $18.99

Amazon has the AMZSHURUI 10x50 BAK4 Prism FMC Lens Binoculars for a low $18.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "VY8FR68H" (Exp Soon). This is originally $38, so you save 50% off list price. High Powered 10x50 Binoculars; 10x Magnification. 50mm objective lens, Large eyepiece. High-index BAK4 prisms and fully multi-coated...
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt Review

If you have ever stood in the middle of the wilderness in a game like theHunter: Call of the Wild and thought “What this game needs is some honking great dinosaurs to hunt!”, then I have some good news for you. You see, back in the day, in 1998 to be exact, a game was released called Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunter. This was then remastered in 2010 for PC and PS3, and now, finally, it has come to Xbox, with a remaster of the remaster. It’s all thanks to Digital Dreams Entertainment as they allow us the chance to shoot dinosaurs in Carnivores: Dinosaur Hunt.
Electronicspremierguitar.com

Two Notes Torpedo Captor X Reactive Load Box DI and Attenuator

Excellent tones. Quality construction. Compact size. Generous library of virtual cabs. Loads third-party IRs. Excellent editing software for Mac, PC, iOS, and Android. Dual XLR outputs. Great price. Non-switchable ohmage. No dedicated 4-ohm model. Two Notes is a familiar name among IR users. Besides offering a range of hardware speaker...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
MarketsSentinel

Global Single Vision Lenses Market Growth- Essilor, ZEISS, HOYA, Rodenstock, Nikon, etc

Latest research on Global Single Vision Lenses Market report covers forecast and analysis on a worldwide, regional and country level. The study provides historical information of 2016-2021 together with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 supported by both volume and revenue (USD million). The entire study covers the key drivers and restraints for the Single Vision Lenses market. this report included a special section on the Impact of COVID19. Also, Single Vision Lenses Market (By major Key Players, By Types, By Applications, and Leading Regions) Segments outlook, Business assessment, Competition scenario and Trends .The report also gives 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the industries.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Home & Gardencottagesandbungalowsmag.com

Hunting for Treasure

If your dream cottage would be a blend of charming pieces from hunting treasures from the past and fresh accents from the present, then you’ll find Kristin Bauer’s home in East Brunswick, New Jersey, enchanting and inspiring. Kristin, an art teacher and realtor as well as an interior stylist, and...
Electronicsgadgetify.com

OBSBOT Me: AI Smartphone Auto Tracking Smartphone Mount

Here is another smartphone mount that can automatically track your movement to keep you in the frame. The OBSBOT Me is powered by AI and uses a wide-angle sensing camera and brushless motor for smooth tracking. You can use it with any app that you like. This mount also supports gesture control.