Bushnell Forge 10×42 and 10×30: Hunting Binoculars Review

Binoculars are either too pricey, too big, or inadequate (especially at lower price points), but NOCS Provisions wants to change all that with their affordable, high-quality, and colorful compact binoculars. Whether it’s birding, sightseeing, or spying back on the nosy neighbors, the Standard Issue 8×25 binoculars possess all the right features for daily use. They’re IPX7 waterproof and fogproof, ultra-grippy, and crystal clear. The lenses are multi-coated with excellent optics, and the impact-absorbing case means you won’t be afraid to take them everywhere you go. The field of view is 357 feet at 1,000 yards, and you can focus on objects as close as 13 feet. The twist-up eyecups mean great fitment that’s also compatible with glasses, so anyone can use them. They also come in eight colors, weigh in at less than a pound, and cost under a hundred bucks.