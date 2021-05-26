Ask Stacy: What Makes a Good Pre-Race Meal?

There's a legendary scene in Spy Kids where Carmen Cortez pops a food packet into a microwave and boom: a burger and fries appear. It's a futuristic idea that unfortunately belies the reality of what it's actually like to zap your leftovers or nuke a frozen TV dinner — which is to say, pretty bland. But, what if there is a middle ground for microwaving our meals that's less premade-prepackaged and more sophisticated-fresh? Enter: Anyday's collection of very elegant frosted-glass cookware that was exclusively designed for cooking gourmet recipes in the microwave. Founder & Chief of Staff at Meyer Corporation, Steph Chen, teamed up with American restauranteur, David Chang (ever heard of Momofuku?), to launch this time-saving dishware that turns fresh ingredients into nutritious meals...in the microwave. My curiosity was piqued and, after being generously gifted The Everyday Set, I put Anyday's glassware of the future to the test. Below, indulge in my yummy successes, my messy failures, and my overall experience cooking breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert all within the confines of my apartment microwave.