LA Controller Ron Galperin announces run for Board of Supervisors
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin announced plans Wednesday to run for the county Board of Supervisors being vacated next year by Sheila Kuehl. Kuehl has indicated she will not seek re-election to the District 3 seat, which encompasses the bulk of the San Fernando Valley and stretches fromLos Feliz to the Ventura County border and Venice to San Fernando. Kuehl has held the seat since 2014.