Dive bombing killer flies are so fast they lose steering control

By University of Cambridge
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKiller flies can reach accelerations of over 3g when aerial diving to catch their prey—but at such high speeds they often miss because they can't correct their course. These are the findings of a study by researchers at the Universities of Cambridge, Lincoln, and Minnesota, published today in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

#The Fly#The Flies#Bombing#Slow Motion#Insects#Constant Motion#Falcons Dive#Flying#High Speed Aerial Dives#Prey#Downward Dives#Constant Velocity#Unusual Insect Predators#Impressive Accelerations#Super High Acceleration#Gravity#Active Acceleration Limit#Hunting Downwards#Diving Falcons#Attack
