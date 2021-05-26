Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Mark Pattison Successfully Climbs Mount Everest, Scales Seven Summits

By John Maakaron
Posted by 
AllLions
AllLions
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTKXB_0aCBPXXm00

Over the course of the past two months, one former NFL player has set out to accomplish a massive feat.

Mark Pattison, who played wide receiver in the NFL for the Raiders, Rams and Saints, found his passion for mountain climbing following the conclusion of his playing career.

Climbing Mt. Everest is widely considered the toughest task for mountain climbers, based on the risk and sheer elevation above sea level.

"It throws everything at you -- from avalanches to crevasses to ice walls that you have to climb, to altitude," Pattison said via the USA Today. "You’ve just got to be on your game, and you’ve got to know what you’re doing, in order to have a successful outcome."

After braving tough conditions, Pattison completed his journey in the morning hours of May 23.

Here is Pattison's reaction, in his own words -- posted on social media -- following his massive and inspirational achievement:

"At 12.30 am we broke camp and headed up the mountain. Each climber ( there were 11 of us), had our own Sherpa and multiple oxygen tanks in hand due to the altitude we were climbing in.

There was a mad rush to get out of camp and didn’t eat enough to sustain me on a summit push like Mt Everest. After 2 months going up and down, preparing for biggest challenge of my life, off we went up into thin air all hoping for a successful outcome.

As we left camp, there was a strong west wind blowing 40 MPH with small ice crystals going left to right piecing against my face. I did my best to cover up but within 1 hour the ice slashed my left eye and quickly became snow blind in that eye.

As we moved up the mountain, I couldn’t believe how steep it was and because I didn’t have much to eat, struggled up the mountain. Many times I thought about quitting and turning around and each time, I thought about all the people that have been inspired or effected by my journey and have been there to root me on.

EVERY time I wanted to stop and turn around, I got re-engaged to keep going. I knew I couldn’t quit as I know my daughter Emilia will never quit trying to overcome Epilepy.

As I slowly I moved up the mountain, I kept hitting these famous points which have been documented in movies. As I climbed past dead bodies, it was a sober reminder that life is fragile & to focus on each step. Although my energy was low, my bigger concern was that I couldn’t see out of my left eye.

On Everest, you are connected to fixed lines, not other people. My ability to clip on and off became difficult and my Sherpa didn’t speak good English so he didn’t understand my need for help. At the end of the day, I was able to summit but not without the help of each one of you.

As I was descending back to C-4, the idea of climbing Lhotse, the 4th highest mountain in the world suddenly didn’t matter as I knew I would have put my life in jeopardy. I completed what I set out to do (climb the Seven Summits) and now ready for a new challenge. Thank u all for coming along for the ride!!!!!"

Seven summits

Approximately 500 individuals have successfully climbed all seven peaks.

The seven mountains are as follows:

  • Australia | Mount Kosciuszko -- 7,310 ft.
  • Antarctica | Mount Vinson -- 16,050 ft.
  • Russia, Europe | Mount Elbrus -- 18,510 ft.
  • Tanzania, Africa | Mount Kilimanjaro -- 19,341 ft.
  • Alaska, North America | Mount McKinley (Denali) -- 20,310 ft.
  • Argentina, South America | Mount Aconcagua -- 22,841 ft.
  • Napal/Tibet, Asia | Mount Everest -- 29,032 ft.
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
153
Followers
375
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt Everest#Ice Climbing#Mount Everest#American Football#Mt Everest#Mount Kilimanjaro#Denali#Usa Today#Mt Everest#Mount Elbrus#Mount Kosciuszko#Mount Aconcagua#Mountain Climbers#Mountain Climbing#Sheer Elevation#Avalanches#Crevasses#Snow#Summit#Sea Level
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
CelebritiesVulture

Congratulations to Mike Posner for Summiting Mt. Everest

Some musicians spent the past year and change making and releasing albums. As for Mike Posner? Earlier today, the pop singer-songwriter summited Mt. Everest, after 18 months of training and weeks of hiking. That’s right: Mt. Freaking Everest! Posner shared the news on Twitter on June 1, writing that he reached the summit at 4:35 a.m. alongside his guide, Dr. Jon Kedrowski; Dawa Chirring Sherpa; and Dawa Dorje Sherpa. “That’s what I call a sunrise,” Posner tweeted, adding that they would continue descending into base camp on June 2 and were “not out of the woods.” According to his Instagram, Posner arrived in Nepal on April 7 and at Everest base camp on April 20, and went on weeks of acclimatization hikes before eventually summiting the mountain.
Chicago, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

75-year-old retired Chicago attorney completes climb of Mt. Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two record-breaking climbers have returned safely from the summit of Mount Everest, where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak. Arthur Muir, a retired attorney from Chicago, has become the oldest American to scale the mountain at age 75. Also, Tsang Yin-hung,...
Flathead County, MTDaily Inter Lake

Flathead man achieves dream of summiting Mount Everest

Forty-nine year old Steve Stevens has hit the wall. Sweating profusely and not feeling his best, he finds a large rock on which to take a break from his long climb. It’s 65 degrees. It’s not supposed to be this hot at 22,000 feet, he keeps thinking. As the hot sun reflects off the snow and ice surrounding him, he looks up to see the imposing obstacle in front of him — the Lhotse Face — a near vertical wall of ice separating Stevens from the next rest stop on his way to the top of the world on Mount Everest.
WorldTrumann Democrat

Virus fails to deter hundreds of climbers on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A year after Mount Everest was closed to climbers as the pandemic swept across the globe, hundreds are making the final push to the summit with only a few more days left in the season, saying they are undeterred by a coronavirus outbreak in base camp.
World101.9 KELO-FM

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

MOUNT EVEREST, Nepal (Reuters) – The 46-year old Chinese Zhang Hong has scaled the tallest peak in the world from the Nepal side, becoming the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest. “No matter if you’re disabled or normal, whether you have...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

U.S. and Hong Kong Climbers Set New Records on Mount Everest

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Climbers from the United States and Hong Kong have set new records as they scaled Mount Everest this week, hiking officials said on Friday. Arthur Muir, 75, became the oldest American to climb the world’s highest peak at 8,848.86-metres (29,031 feet) on Sunday, an official from the company that organised the expedition said.
WorldInternational Business Times

Everest's Summit Is Getting Dangerously Crowded

Nearly seven decades ago, Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay reached the summit of Mount Everest, becoming the very first climbers to conquer the world’s tallest mountain. Since that incredible feat in May of 1953, the summit of Everest has become increasingly congested and rubbish-strewn. While an earthquake in 2015 and...
WorldNew York Post

Tsang Yin-hung becomes fastest woman to climb Everest

A Hong Kong teacher has become the fastest female climber to scale Mount Everest — smashing the previous record by more than 13 hours. Tsang Yin-hung, 45, climbed the world’s highest peak from the base camp in 25 hours and 50 minutes, beating the record — of 39 hours and 6 minutes — set by a Nepali woman, Phunjo Jhangmu Lama.
LifestyleTODAY.com

Oldest American climbs Mount Everest at 75 years old

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. Earlier this year, Arthur Muir, a retired lawyer from Chicago, became the oldest American to climb Mount Everest, only a few years after he first took up mountaineering at age 68. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports from Los Angeles and then Muir joins Craig, Savannah and Hoda from Kathmandu, Nepal, to discuss his accomplishment. “I’m as surprised as anybody,” he says.
ChinaPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Zhang Hong Becomes the First Blind Asian Man to Climb Everest

Chinese climber Zhang Hong became the first blind Asian man to summit Mount Everest last week, the AP reports. Hong, who is 44, is the third blind man to climb Everest, after Erik Weihenmayer and Andy Holzer. He spent five years training for the moment. Hong told the AP that he hopes to continue to climb the “grand slam” of the seven highest summits on all continents, plus the North and South Pole.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Mike Posner just climbed Mount Everest!

2 years ago following the death of his father, Mike Posner decided to walk across the United States of America which he did taking 6 months to walk 2,851 miles! He decided to once again test his will when he decided in May to begin his journey to climb Mount Everest, the tallest mountain in the world, and his time decided to dedicate his trip for the Detroit Justice Center. 2 days ago, Mike Posner completed his journey at 4:25am and summited Mt. Everest! What a view!
Worldnewsverses.com

COVID-19 storm engulfs Mount Everest

KATHMANDU: Mount Everest information Buddhi Bahadur Lama has spent days remoted in a tent after testing optimistic for coronavirus, as an outbreak that climbers say is placing lives in danger sweeps base camp. He’s certainly one of 4 in his expedition crew thought to have contracted COVID-19 on the foot...
Worldnewsverses.com

Hong Kong mountaineer on a excessive after quickest Everest climb by a girl

KATHMANDU: Former Hong Kong schoolteacher Tsang Yin-hung mentioned on Sunday (Could 30) she all the time believed in aiming excessive after setting a brand new report for the quickest ascent of Everest by a girl. Tsang scaled the 8,848.86m mountain in 25 hours and 50 minutes, a Nepal authorities officer...
AdvocacyBillboard

Mike Posner Scales Mount Everest for Fundraising Mission

First he took a pill in Ibiza. Now Mike Posner has climbed Mount Everest, for a good cause. The Detroit artist flexed his adventurer skills by scaling the summit of the world's highest mountain, and, importantly, making the return journey. Early Tuesday (June 1), Posner and his team mates Dawa...
LifestyleClimbing

Welcome to the Everest Get-Famous-Quick Scheme

The other day, a Roman Catholic priest reached out to Alan Arnette, the Everest chronicler, and asked if a priest had ever summitted Everest. He wanted to be the first. As a journalist, I see a lot of the same. I regularly receive cold-call PR emails from agents representing Everest mountaineers—those who plan to be the first to summit the mountain with a certain condition, from a certain background, or for a certain cause. These climbers have agents, speaking gigs, book tours. Many of them have little previous mountaineering experience. Many of them are sponsored.