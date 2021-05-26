Trey Anastasio To Return To The Beacon In June For Venue’s First Full-Capacity Shows In 15 Months
Trey Anastasio has announced a pair of full-capacity shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Tuesday, June 22nd and Wednesday, June 23rd. The two solo shows will mark an emotional homecoming for both Anastasio and the Beacon. On the venue side, the run will mark the theater’s first shows with a full audience in more than 15 months. For Trey, the shows will mark his reunion with the Beacon audience after he spent eight Friday nights performing to an empty house last year with The Beacon Jams. No more playing to the back wall, Red. It’s time to turn around.liveforlivemusic.com