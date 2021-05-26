Trey Anastasio To Return To The Beacon In June For Venue’s First Full-Capacity Shows In 15 Months

Slowly but surely, live music is coming back to Seattle. Venues around the region have already hosted limited capacity concerts since the spring, but now the Neptune Theater in the U District announced it will open at full capacity for a series of performances this summer, starting July 10. The Neptune is the largest concert venue in Seattle to make such a move, and the revival could help bring more business to the surrounding bars and restaurants. Gov. Jay Inslee says he still plans to lift most COVID restrictions in the state by June 30, and possibly sooner, if the vaccination rate in Washington for those 16 years of age and older hits 70 percent.