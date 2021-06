Finnish utility Fortum has secured a deal to divest two solar projects in India totalling 500MW of capacity to private equity firm Actis. The transaction includes the 250MW Pavagada II project in Karnataka that Fortum won the rights to in 2018 and that completed last year. The park has a fixed tariff of INR2.85/kWh for its output to the grid for 25 years. The second project is the 250MW Rajasthan facility that the utility secured the rights to in 2019 and has a fixed tariff of INR2.48/kWh for 25 years.