James Bond Franchise Will Get 'Worldwide Theatrical Release,' Say Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Middletown Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have vowed to keep the iconic British spy in movie theaters, despite streaming giant Amazon’s $8.45 billion acquisition of 007 studio MGM. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience,” Broccoli and Wilson, who...

www.middletownpress.com
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Michael G. Wilson
Person
Barbara Broccoli
Person
Jeff Bezos
#Franchises#Theatrical Release#Movie Theaters#British#Mgm Acquisition#Amazon Prime Video#Svod#Amazon Studios#Whole Foods#Variety S Newsletter#James Bond Films#Bond Debut#Exclusive#Cinemas#October
Businessgamingideology.com

James Bond: Changes to the franchise ‘could happen soon’ after MGM acquisition

Today it was announced that Amazon has entered into a “definitive merger agreement” with MGM. Through this acquisition, the media conglomerate will acquire the vast library of content that MGM owns, including James Bond, the Rocky series, Legally Blonde, Raging Bull, Robocop, Silence of the Lambs and many more. Global CEO of Investis DigitalDon Scales, who has managed more than 40 mergers and acquisitions in his career, has now commented on the massive $8.45 billion merger.
BusinessDigital Trends

What Amazon’s MGM deal means for James Bond, Rocky, and other franchises

Hollywood is buzzing about Amazon’s purchase of MGM Holdings and its massive library of movie and TV franchises, which reportedly accounts for approximately 4,000 individual films and 17,000 hours of TV content. To say that it’s a big deal is an understatement, as the $8.45 billion deal provides an injection of well-known entertainment properties into Amazon’s future plans at a time when Amazon Prime Video has struggled to match the brand recognition of in-house series and movie franchises owned by competitors like Netflix and Disney+.
Movies985theriver.com

James Bond movies to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal, producers say

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The James Bond movies will stay in movie theaters despite the Amazon.com acquisition of the MGM studio which is home to the action adventure franchise, the film’s producers said in a statement to Variety on Wednesday. “We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films...
Businessimdb.com

‘Skyfall’ Writer Is Worried About The James Bond Franchise After Amazon/MGM Deal

Last week, it was announced that Amazon has acquired MGM and its vast library of films and TV series. And as part of that massive deal, the tech company has become 50% owner of one of the most storied franchises in all of film—the James Bond film series. This led to many fans worried that Bond will go the way of “Star Wars” and become just a cog in a huge money-making machine and not the beloved spy franchise that has run for decades.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Bond Producers Committed To Theatrical

With the sale of MGM to Amazon, immediate jokes and speculation have arisen as to what’s next for the James Bond franchise and whether this means a 007 limited series could be in the works. The franchise’s gatekeepers, producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have shut that talk down...
MoviesTVOvermind

Which Actor Played the Best M in The James Bond Movies?

First, we have to go over who’s played the role of M in the James Bond movies, and then it becomes easier to determine, in our opinion anyway, who was the best at it. From Bernard Lee to Robert Brown to Dame Judie Dench to Ralph Fiennes, M has been a constant in James Bond’s life that has been more or less in charge of the super-spy and thus has had the unenviable position of reigning him in from time to time. To say that any single person is better than the other is kind of difficult mainly because only two of them really had the chance to oversee MI6 in the same time period, since Lee and Brown came from an earlier time and as such, Bond’s behavior, while not always looked upon kindly, was often looked past as many people would likely agree. There’s no doubt of who Bond is and who the character has always been since he can be a gentleman but he’s usually a martini-drinking ladies man that does things his own way as long as he can get away with it and doesn’t appreciate being bound up by rules a lot of the time. While Lee and Brown took their roles as M seriously enough to turn in a decent performance and make it clear that they were in charge, Dench managed to do something that the first two didn’t, or wouldn’t according to the script. She collared Bond in a manner that he didn’t fully appreciate but in a way that he really needed according to many people since his apparent misogyny was becoming a bit of a problem for some and his overall persona was seen to be a little troubling. In other words, people no longer appreciated what they saw as toxic masculinity and were glad to see someone calm Bond down occasionally.
TV Showswhathifi.com

Amazon to buy MGM studios (and James Bond) for $8.45 billion

Amazon has agreed to buy MGM, the Hollywood film studios famous for making the James Bond movies, for $8.45bn (£6bn). Last week we reported how the tech giant was said to be "weeks into negotiations" on the billion-dollar deal. Now that it's signed and sealed, Amazon's Prime Video streaming service could soon have access to some of the most iconic movies ever made.
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: The Impact of MGM’s Amazon Deal on the 007 Movie Franchise Explained EXCLUSIVE

Earlier this week, James Bond studio MGM was bought by tech giant Amazon for $8.45 billion. Since the announcement, movie fans have wondered what the deal will mean for the movie franchise in the future, aside from producer Barbara Broccoli’s commitment to continue making 007 movies for movie theaters around the world. Exclusively with Express.co.uk, Bond expert and author Mark Edlitz, who has interviewed key franchise players over the years, spoke out about what he thinks is going to happen.
Movieswxxinews.org

Geva Theatre presents the real, and stolen, James Bond

Diplomat. Soldier. Polo player. Treasure hunter. Race-car driver. Jet-setting international playboy. The FBI suspected he was an assassin working for the Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo. But you know him as the real-life inspiration for James Bond. “It’s kind of astonishing that one person can be in so many places at...
Moviesgamingideology.com

James Bond: How will MGM’s Amazon deal affect the theatrical release of No Time To Die? EXCLUSIVE

For nearly 60 years, MGM has been the home of the James Bond film franchise. But now that the film studio has been sold to Amazon in an $8.45 billion merger deal, fans have been wondering how it will affect the release of No Time To Die. Daniel Craig’s fifth and final 007 film has been delayed multiple times, originally slated for October 2019, while the blockbuster is now on track to hit UK cinemas on September 30, 2021.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

James Bond film was blocked from India shoot amid fears it would show country ‘in poor light’

Skyfall was originally supposed to film in India until production fell through over a list of conditions put forth by the Indian Railways.In 2011, officials working on the 23rd James Bond film approached the Indian railway ministry for permission to film a scene atop a moving train.Former Indian railway minister Dinesh Trivedi told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that producers were told filming could take place dependant on three criteria.“I put three conditions: that they will not show that passengers in India travel on roofs of trains; that there will be no compromise with safety during the shoot;...