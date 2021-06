Just when you didn’t think that you could like Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg anymore, a story comes out that shows off his incredibly generous personality. Ever work in the restaurant industry? If you have, you know the feeling of an eight-hour shift on your feet. You know the feeling of dealing with customers and members of the general public. Many waiters and waitresses across the country work for minimum wage and tips. And too often, they don’t get tipped nearly as much as they should. Sometimes they don’t get tipped at all.