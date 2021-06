Notice is hereby given that Goshen County has accepted the work as completed according to the plans and specifications and rules set forth in the contract between Goshen County and Harvey Contractors DBA American Striping Company pursuant to the “2020 County Road Striping” Project Manual and that Harvey Contractors DBA American Striping Company is entitled to final settlement therefor. On or after the 29th day of June, 2021, being the forty-first day after the first publication of this Notice, Goshen County will pay to Harvey Contractors DBA American Striping Company the full amount due under said contract.