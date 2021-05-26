Telluride Local Media is hiring a Reporter (full-time)
Telluride Local Media is accepting resumes for a part-time reporter with strong writing skills. For this fast-paced position, one must possess the urge to tackle a wide range of community features and news topics quickly and accurately. Strong knowledge of AP style is necessary, as is previous experience covering government affairs, human-interest topics, music, arts, nonprofits and sports. We want a “jack of all trades,” so to speak. Most of the work will be out of the office and hours will be based on availability.www.telluridenews.com