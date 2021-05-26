Telluride Local Media is hiring a Reporter (full-time)

The creative department within the AJWS communications and marketing division shapes and manages the visual representation of the organization and the application of the AJWS brand in a range of visual collateral in all media. These visual manifestations of the AJWS brand appear in all AJWS materials, including printed publications, web design, social media assets, video, advertising, email messaging, event signage, and internal business collateral such as branded stationery and staff communications templates. The department provides graphic and visual services to the organization for both external constituencies and internal audiences. Additionally, the creative department manages a photography archive documenting our programmatic work. The department manages relationships with print vendors, photographers, videographers and other creative consultants. The department consists of two graphic designers who produce materials under the supervision of the creative director, and in consultation with Communications colleagues and the Vice President for Communications and Marketing.