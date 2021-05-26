Infant Killed by North Carolina Family’s Two Rottweilers When Dad Stepped Outside

Two North Carolina deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown are back on duty. Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies Daniel Meads and Robert Morgan returned to work this week, WVEC reported Friday, with another officer, Aaron Lewellyn, in the process of resigning. The deputies were placed on leave after the April 21 shooting of Andrew Brown, an Elizabeth City resident shot dead by deputies after they said he tried to flee when they were attempting to serve a search warrant. The case generated nationwide outrage, as it was yet another officer-involved shooting of a Black man. Lawyers for the Brown family said he had been driving away from the deputies and posed no threat when they opened fire on him.