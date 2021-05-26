Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood, MO

They were told white men ‘wouldn’t relate to’ the Tulsa Race Massacre. Then came ‘Watchmen’

By GREG BRAXTON
Kansas City Star
 14 days ago

When filmmaker Jonathan Silvers got the idea a few years ago to make a documentary about the 1921 annihilation of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma — the most deadly and destructive racist attack in U.S. history — he imagined he would have no trouble finding a distributor. He was...

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
City
Greenwood, MO
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Stanley Nelson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Black People#Black Men#Black Lives Matter#Real Men#The Tulsa Race Massacre#Hbo#Washington Post#Pbs#Nba#Cnn#National Geographic#Latino#African American#Mtv Entertainment Studios#Watchmen#Tulsa Burning#Unmarked Mass Graves#Racial Violence#Quirky Masked Superheroes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Tulsa, OKfox13memphis.com

Photos: Commemorating Tulsa Race Massacre

Remembering Black Wall Street A man watches as pictures of the Tulsa Race Massacre are shown in a prayer room dedicated to the massacre at the First Baptist Tulsa church during centennial commemorations, Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. The church made the room to provide a place to explore the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and to prayerfully oppose racism. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)
Minoritiescommunityjournal.net

What the Tulsa Race Massacre Destroyed

This article originally appeared in the New York Times. A century ago, a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Okla., perished at the hands of a violent white mob. The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 killed hundreds of residents, burned more than 1,250 homes and erased years of Black success. Imagine...
Tulsa, OKloc.gov

Tulsa Race Massacre: Newspaper Complicity and Coverage

The following is a guest post by Arlene Balkansky. Arlene recently retired from being a librarian in the Newspaper and Current Periodical Reading Room, and was a regular writer for Headlines and Heroes. One hundred years ago, Greenwood, a prosperous Black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma, described as Black Wall Street,...
Tulsa, OKMeadville Tribune

Worst US race massacre story finally told

TULSA, Okla. — John W. Franklin wept as he read his grandfather’s account of the Tulsa Race Massacre. The fragile, yellowing, 90-year-old document — an eyewitness description of the worst race massacre in U.S. history — now sits in the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. “I...
Tulsa, OKNewsTimes

White Supremacists Could Target Tulsa Race Massacre Events, Feds Warn

The upcoming commemorations of the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre could be a target for violence by white supremacists, the Department of Homeland Security warned this week. According to a memo obtained by NBC News, the DHS issued a warning of no specific target but said these types of...
Tulsa, OKKOCO

HBO's 'Watchmen' headlines major movies, TV shows depicting Tulsa Race Massacre

The story of Black Wall Street, a thriving community disintegrated by hate, is a dark story that many in the country, even much of Oklahoma, do not know. For many in the U.S., the atrocities that occurred during the Tulsa Race Massacre weren't known until October 2019, when HBO's award-winning miniseries "Watchmen" debuted. While there are few depictions or mentions of the Tulsa Race Massacre in major movies in television shows, a handful have or are about to shine a line on the hidden stain on Oklahoma's and America's history.
MinoritiesWBTV

Tulsa race massacre survivors remember Greenwood before White mob “tore it all down”

(CBS News) - The Tulsa massacre took place 100 years ago, but it’s still clearly ingrained in the minds of survivors Viola Fletcher and Lessie Benningfield Randle. In a CBS News special airing on May 31 at 10 p.m. ET, the centenarians described the affluent neighborhood of Greenwood, known at the time as “Black Wall Street,” before it was destroyed by a White mob in a two-day attack that resulted in about 300 deaths.
Minoritiesdigboston.com

OPINION: TULSA RACE MASSACRE REPARATIONS WOULD BEGIN THE HEALING

The struggle for Black Tulsan survivors and their descendants to receive reparations has been a century-old controversy, one that is a pox on this country’s unwillingness to redress the human rights violation and generational loss of accumulated wealth. When HBO’s 2019 “Watchmen” series opened with the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre,...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Tulsa race massacre turns 100: How HBO’s Watchmen brought back ‘forgotten’ tragedy to the mainstream

As US marked the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, HBO’s 2019 series Watchmen played a big role in remembering the forgotten history of the deadly racial injustice that occurred in Greenwood district, Oklahoma, in 1921. The massacre began during the Memorial Day weekend after 19-year-old Dick Rowland, a Black shoeshiner, was accused of assaulting Sarah Page, a 17-year-old, white elevator operator. Following the allegations, hundreds of Black Americans were killed by a white mob that attacked a Black neighbourhood, dubbed as Black Wall Street, and set city blocks ablaze. The series kicks off with a young boy...
MinoritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Watchmen helped teach Americans a pivotal history lesson with its portrayal of the Tulsa Race Massacre

Today President Biden delivered remarks in Tulsa, Oklahoma to mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre after meeting with the few survivors of the tragedy. Although the 100th anniversary would've generated a lot of attention on the Tulsa Race Massacre, it was Watchmen where many first learned about the events of May 31, 1921-June 1, 1921 that was re-created in the opening for the HBO series that premiered in October 2019. "Viewers were stunned by the introductory scene of HBO’s Watchmen, an alternate-history sequel to the classic 1980s graphic novel by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons that used its collection of Justice League-like heroes for acute social commentary," says Kevin Polowy. "Based on the source material, many presumed the brutal, attention-grabbing show opening was fiction but enough viewers were unsure that search engine inquiries for “Tulsa 1921” and related terms spiked in the hours after the premiere. Fans learned that the events were a surprisingly authentic depiction of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Massacre, which took place 100 years ago. Beginning May 31 and stretching into June 1, 1921, dozens of white Oklahomans stormed the Greenwood District — then the wealthiest Black community in the U.S., known as 'Black Wall Street' — and burned it to the ground. And just like that, with its widely viewed, widely acclaimed debut on Oct. 20, 2019, Watchmen helped teach Americans a pivotal history lesson long resigned to a footnote — if not omitted altogether — in educational materials and textbooks." As Watchmen star Regina King tweeted the next day: "Seeing so many tweets that #Watchmen was the first time they heard about Black Wall Street and had no idea that our opening depicted the Tulsa Massacre which had not been taught in US history classes."
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Deadline

Tulsa Race Massacre: ‘Watchmen’ Actor Steven G. Norfleet On History, Horrors & Legacy Of 1921 Slaughter – Guest Column

Editor’s note: A hundred years ago today, after an attempt to lynch a Black teenager accused of raping a white woman was stymied, a rabid white mob numbering in the thousands descended on the affluent and predominantly African-American Greenwood neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Over two days, more than 300 women, children and men were murdered by the mob. Additionally, around 800 people injured and thousands of businesses, homes and churches were razed to the ground by bombs dropped from planes and a rampaging horde that included law enforcement and members of the KKK.
Tennistuipster.com

For many, the depictions of the Tulsa Race Massacre in shows like "Lovecraft Country: and "Watchmen" were the first times they had heard of the tragedy. These documentaries are a powerful reminder of just how deadly unchecked racism can be.

3 Documentaries You Should Watch About The Tulsa Race Massacre. Monday is the 100th anniversary of one of the worst acts of racial violence in American history. A spate of books and documentaries are marking the moment; we round up three to watch this weekend. Please enable JavaScript to view...