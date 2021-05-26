Before visual novels, ’Famicom Detective Club’ writer recalls the genre’s limitations

Prior to its reveal in a Nintendo Direct earlier this year, Famicom Detective Club was not a title most western fans were familiar with outside of small cameos in a couple Smash titles. The series had been Japanese exclusive for years on the NES and SNES with seemingly no interest in bringing it to the west. Even the remake was initially only announced in a Japanese Nintendo Direct, which made it seem even more likely it wasn’t ever going to be localized. But now both titles have made their way over and for the first time players are seeing a side of Nintendo that doesn’t get shown off very often. An anime-inspired murder mystery visual novel is not what one thinks of when it comes to the company that created the likes of Mario and Pikachu, but this may be the perfect time for them to revisit the idea with brand new entries in the series.