Before visual novels, ’Famicom Detective Club’ writer recalls the genre’s limitations

By Gene Park
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoshio Sakamoto had never written a script before, let alone made one for a blossoming adventure genre, and in a video game medium still in its infancy. Undaunted — and inspired by Dario Argento films — Sakamoto would write the duology stories of the Famicom Detective Club, “The Missing Heir” and “The Girl Who Stands Behind,” released in 1988 and 1989 only in Japan for the Famicom, the country’s name for the original Nintendo console. Nintendo in the late 1980s was very interested in playing in different storytelling genres, and they tasked Sakamoto with developing a game focused solely on the narrative. Sakamoto said Nintendo was considering “unraveling the story line and enjoying being part of an interactive story” as one pitch for game design.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dario Argento
Person
Kentaro Miura
