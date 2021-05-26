Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hamilton, NY

Hamilton Farmers Market showcases local FFA members' projects

Observer-Dispatch
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn all-new booth at the Hamilton Farmers Market gives area students from four school districts the chance to share some their own hard work in their agricultural studies. When the Farmers Market returned to the Village Green on May 15, there was a new booth run by FFA members of the Hamilton, Madison, Sherburne-Earlville and Stockbridge Valley chapters, alternating weekly. That booth will feature products made by the students working together – like Stockbridge Valley’s maple syrup – and the students’ individual Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects as well.

www.uticaod.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ffa#Flowers#Food Drink#School Districts#The Farmers Market#The Hamilton Madison#Stockbridge Valley#Hcs#Sae#The Mid York Weekly#Ffa Members#Agricultural Experience#Area Students#Village Green#Chickens#Floral Arrangements#Feature#Shoppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Madison County, NYRomesentinel.com

Madison County has wide selection of craft breweries

There’s a wide selection of craft breweries in Madison County, each offering its own unique beer, wine, cider, and spirits for any occasion. • Critz Farms Brewing and Cider Company is located at 3232 Rippleton Road in Cazenovia and is home to farm-brewed beer and award-winning hard ciders made in small batches with ingredients grown on the farm.
Oneida, NYRomesentinel.com

Cottage Lawn Farmers Market season opens May 25

ONEIDA — The Madison County Historical Society’s 7th annual Cottage Lawn Farmers Market season opens May 25. The Farmers Market will be held on the Madison County Historical Society grounds every Tuesday, starting May 25 through Aug. 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. The Madison County Historical Society’s 7th Annual...
Madison County, NYOneida Dispatch

American Red Cross hosting blood drives in Madison County

Madison County, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is asking residents to roll up their sleeves and consider donating blood today. As the nation begins to resume pre-pandemic habits and schedules, blood donations are rapidly declining, said Stephanie Mahoney, American Red Cross BioMed account manager for Madison County. The last...
Madison County, NYRomesentinel.com

Madison County historian unveils array of events for May

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz is inviting the public to a host of upcoming events this month. They include:. Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. — Cazenovia Heritage will host a special walking tour highlighting the architecture in the Cazenovia Business District. Masks required. Participants should gather in front of the...
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Class & Charter Day Awards Ceremony

Continuing a Hamilton tradition begun over 70 years ago, students and faculty will be recognized for academic achievement and exceptional service to the community. This year, only students and faculty award recipients will be in attendance; the event will be livestreamed for all others. This year's speaker will be David...