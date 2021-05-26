Hamilton Farmers Market showcases local FFA members' projects

An all-new booth at the Hamilton Farmers Market gives area students from four school districts the chance to share some their own hard work in their agricultural studies. When the Farmers Market returned to the Village Green on May 15, there was a new booth run by FFA members of the Hamilton, Madison, Sherburne-Earlville and Stockbridge Valley chapters, alternating weekly. That booth will feature products made by the students working together – like Stockbridge Valley’s maple syrup – and the students’ individual Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects as well.