Cleveland, OH

HUD awards $35 million to demolish, redevelop decades-old public housing complex in Cleveland’s Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood

By Eric Heisig, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 9 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a $35 million grant to the city of Cleveland and the local public housing authority to redevelop a long-neglected area of the Buckeye-Woodhill neighborhood, according to announcements Wednesday. The federal government’s “Choice Neighborhood Implementation Grant” will allow plans to...

ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

