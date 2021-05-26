Easton woman dies after clothes catch fire in cooking accident, coroner reports
A 58-year-old Easton woman died Tuesday after suffering burns from a cooking accident this month, according to the Lehigh County coroner’s office.
Griselda Torres-Soto died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was injured May 6 when a fire at her home ignited her clothing.
The coroner said her death was caused by complications from third-degree burns from a cooking accident.
The manner of death has been ruled an accident.