Easton, PA

Easton woman dies after clothes catch fire in cooking accident, coroner reports

By Sarah M. Wojcik, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 9 days ago
Easton woman dies after clothes catch fire in cooking accident, coroner reports Contributed Photo

A 58-year-old Easton woman died Tuesday after suffering burns from a cooking accident this month, according to the Lehigh County coroner’s office.

Griselda Torres-Soto died at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. She was injured May 6 when a fire at her home ignited her clothing.

The coroner said her death was caused by complications from third-degree burns from a cooking accident.

The manner of death has been ruled an accident.

