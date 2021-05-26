Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coulee Dam, WA

Coulee Cops

By press release
grandcoulee.com
 18 days ago

5/10 - A driver was pulled over near River Drive and Roosevelt Way for going 41 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. The driver said she was late for volleyball practice. She was warned about speeding. 5/14 - A man and woman in the Harvest Foods parking lot...

www.grandcoulee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coulee Dam, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Cops Police#Street Parking#Guns#Coulee Cops#Harvest Foods#Colville Tribal Police#Coulee Dam Police#Suspect#River Drive#Man#Speeding#Pine Street#Confrontation#Tribal Members#Columbia Avenues#Fingerprints#Security Footage#Douglas#Volleyball Practice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Washington StateMarietta Daily Journal

Washington state man jailed on terroristic threats charge

Darren Rice, 22, from the Seattle, Washington, area was arrested early Monday on Swan Point Drive northeast of Rome after threatening to kill a family member. When police arrived, Rice resisted arrest, screaming obscenities as he was being placed into a patrol vehicle. After he got to the jail, he gave a false name.
Washington StateNY Daily News

Tesla on autopilot slams into Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car

A Tesla on autopilot crashed into a Washington sheriff deputy’s patrol car on Saturday, extensively damaging both vehicles. According to KOMO News, less than a minute after Snohomish County deputy parked on the shoulder of a road and exited his vehicle at a crash site, the Tesla slammed into the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.