We have a new No. 1! The New England Revolution continue to quietly collect points in the Eastern Conference, though Seattle (slipping to second) remain an undefeated team in 2021 despite a disappointing scoreless draw with Austin FC. Also: Sporting Kansas City go from strength to strength, Inter Miami are floundering (and not just because of the news Friday night of their transfer punishment), and the LA Galaxy and New York City FC continue to gain some positive momentum.