Data is everything in today's business world and how your business harnesses it can make the difference between scaling and failing. For many businesses, Microsoft SQL Server is an essential lifeline. SQL Server is a relational database management system (RDBMS) that supports transaction processing, business intelligence, analytics applications, and more for businesses. It's one of the leading database technologies on the market and, for entrepreneurs, a very valuable tool to learn to help your business work with data more effectively.