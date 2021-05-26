Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Authorities: Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop At 130 MPH Injured PA Trooper Car During I-78 Pursuit

By Cecilia Levine
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QWqy7_0aCBNEwn00
Route 78 Photo Credit: Famartin - Wikipedia

A Delaware County drive trying to flee a traffic stop on Route 78 at speeds around 130 miles per hour struck a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle injuring a trooper in Lehigh County, authorities said.

A trooper tried stopping Mohamed D. Diallo, of Yeadon, after spotting his Dodge Charger going 80 miles an hour in a construction zone, weaving in and out of traffic and following other cars too closely around 9:30 p.m. Monday in Weisenberg Township, WFMZ says citing a criminal complaint.

Instead of stopping, 27-year-old Diallo sped away in the right shoulder of the highway, the outlet says.

Another marked patrol vehicle who entered the eastbound side of the highway at Exit 49 was rear ended by Diallo twice, sending another marked patrol vehicle into the fleeing Challenger, State Police said.

The impact of the second crash stopped Diallo's car, police said.

The trooper whose vehicle was struck suffered minor injuries, PSP said.

Diallo was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless endangerment and several traffic offenses, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Trooper, PA
City
Weisenberg Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Delaware County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Delaware County, PA
Traffic
City
Yeadon, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Traffic Police#Traffic Stop#Police Cars#Wfmz#Psp#Dodge Charger#I 78 Pursuit#Authorities#Drive#Reckless Endangerment#Aggravated Assault#Speeds#27 Year Old Diallo#Criminal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic Violations
News Break
Traffic
Related
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Double Fatal Dump Truck Crash In Lancaster County

A man and a woman have died in a crash in Caernarvon Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 23 on the 2500 block of Main Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, say police. The car the pair was traveling in was heading...
Quakertown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Teen Victim In Fiery Quakertown Crash

Authorities have identified the victim in a fiery crash in Quakertown (Bucks County) Sunday night, according to a recent news report. Makalya Smith, 17, of Quakertown, was heading northbound in a silver Toyota coupe on John Fries Highway in the left lane toward the Weiss Road intersection when she crossed the raised concrete traffic island and drove into oncoming traffic just after 10 p.m., according to WFMZ and Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky.
Allentown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Allentown PD Seek Vehicle In Hit-Run

Police in Allentown are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured, authorities said. The vehicle is believed to be a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and could have minor front-end damage after striking a pedestrian on May 22 between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Walnut Street, Allentown police said.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Western Mass Motorcyclist Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A Western Mass man died after his motorcycle crashed, the second fatal motorcycle crash in two days in the area. The Franklin County man was found when a driver traveling south on Route 63 in Northfield came upon the crash and stopped to call 911 around 8:18 p.m., Sunday, June 6, said Laurie Loisel, of the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Victim In Fiery Crash On Route 663 In Bucks County

Authorities have identified the victim in a fiery crash on Route 663 in Bucks County Sunday night, according to a recent news report. Makalya Smith, 17, of Quakertown, was driving her car when it crossed over the center island and collided with an approaching pickup truck on Route 663 in Milford Township around 10 p.m, WFMZ reports citing the Bucks County Coroner's office.
Lebanon County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Baby In Stroller Killed In Lebanon Crosswalk

A 15-week-old baby has died and it's mother is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in Lebanon, say area police. A 28-year-old woman is at Hershey Medical Center, where she was transported after she was struck while in a crosswalk at an intersection along PA Route 72, North 10th and Lehman streets around 10:53 a.m., according to police.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Police Seize Narcotics After CT Traffic Stop

Police in Connecticut seized a host of drugs after stopping a driver for blowing through a stop sign over the weekend. Officers from the Enfield Police Department stopped a motorist - whose name has not been released - overnight on Friday, June 4, after being caught failing to stop at a stop sign.
Passaic, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Passaic Route 21 Crash

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Roseland was struck and killed over the weekend on Route 21 in Passaic, authorities confirmed Monday. Marco Centanni was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway’s southbound side near River Street following the 8 p.m. crash on Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW THIS Car? State Police Seek ID For Vehicle That Hit Unmarked Cruiser On Rt. 22, Sped Away

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle they say struck an unmarked patrol cruiser in Bethlehem and fled the scene Saturday night. The trooper stopped on the right shoulder of Route 22 eastbound near Route 33 in Bethlehem Township to investigate reports of eight vehicles racing just after 11:40 p.m., PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said Monday.
Scarsdale, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Multiple Vehicles Reported Stolen From Affluent Westchester Village

Multiple vehicles were stolen from an affluent village in Westchester as police launch an investigation as they attempt to identify potential suspects. Investigators from the Scarsdale Police Department received a report of a stolen rental car that was taken from a driveway on Continental Road between midnight on Sunday, June 6, and 8:20 a.m. that morning.