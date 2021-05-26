Louisiana governor criticizes police in deadly arrest of Black man

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards addressed the 34th Westbank Governor's luncheon Friday in Harvey, commenting it was his first outing in a large gathering without a mask in 14 months as recent CDC guidelines have changed permitting such events. Edwards addressed a number of topics affecting the state and the region, mentioning his recent visit to the US Senate to testify in favor of oil leasing in the Gulf of Mexico which is vital to the state. The event is hosted by several Westbank business organizations and is a fundraiser for Cafe Hope generating $10,100 this year. From left are Tim Schotsch, Immediate Past Chair of the Plaquemines Association of Business and Industry; Rachel Shields, President of the Algiers Economic Development Association; Rob Hopkins, President of the Westbank Business and Industry Association; Gov. Edwards; Luis Arocha, Executive Director of Cafe' Hope; event organizer and State Representative Joe Marino; and Donna Austin, Jefferson Chamber Incoming Chair.