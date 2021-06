The older you get, the more you worry about the various conditions that can strike later in life, from dementia to arthritis to Parkinson's disease. But knowledge is power, and knowing the early signs of these illnesses can help you get treatment faster if you do develop one down the line. Sometimes, however, these symptoms can be hard to spot. One recent study found that certain sleep behavior could be connected to Parkinson's disease. Read on to find out if your nighttime habits mean you should be talking to a doctor.