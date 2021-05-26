Cancel
‘The Match’ Is Back: Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson Facing Aaron Rodgers, Bryson DeChambeau

By Greg Smith
wolfsports.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh off of Phil Mickelson’s epic PGA Championship major victory last Sunday, it was just announced that he’ll again be pairing with seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady for another friendly matchup with another golfer and MVP quarterback. Brady and Mickelson will face Packers star Aaron Rodgers and bomb-hitting Bryson DeChambeau in the latest installment of Capital One’s The Match on July 6, airing on TNT.

