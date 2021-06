Spoilers ahead for the Season 18 finale of NCIS on CBS, called "Rule 91." NCIS has a long history of ending season finales on killer cliffhangers, and the stakes were already sky-high for "Rule 91" before the episode ended on a twist that was quite literally explosive. Between how the Season 18 finale handled Bishop's story after being accused of leaking NSA documents and what happened to Gibbs' boat in the final moments, it's hard not to wonder if NCIS' original plan was to say goodbye to two major characters before the Season 19 renewal and guarantee of more Mark Harmon.