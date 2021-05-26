Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Indy 500 winner Sato wants third race victory and a party

By DAN GELSTON Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Kanaan
Person
Takuma Sato
Person
Michael Andretti
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Bobby Rahal
Person
Dario Franchitti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Race#Indianapolis 500#Brickyard#Borg Warner Trophy#Haitian#Augusta National#The Denver Post#British#Formula One#Indycar#Kv Racing Technology#Rll#Ap#Ims#Baby Borg#Borg Warner#Los Angeles Angels#Suburban Indianapolis#Repeat Winners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Country
Japan
News Break
MLB
Related
Motorsportsthe-race.com

Grosjean: ‘Traffic cost us’ first IndyCar win

Pole-sitter Romain Grosjean believes “traffic cost us the win” as he was usurped by Rinus VeeKay for IndyCar victory on the Indianapolis road course. Dale Coyne Racing driver Grosjean was in scintillating form all weekend at the Brickyard, bagging pole position in just his third qualifying session since moving over from Formula 1.
Indianapolis, INMotorsport.com

$380,000 BorgWarner jackpot could await Sato

Every year BorgWarner adds $20,000 to a bonus prize it started in 1995 for a driver who can win the Indy 500 in back-to-back years, but only once has it been paid out – to Helio Castroneves in 2002. The Brazilian star won $160,000, and the fund returned to $20,000...
MotorsportsCharlotteObserver.com

Sato set for overdue celebration of last year’s Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato will receive an overdue celebration this weekend for winning last year's Indianapolis 500 in front of empty grandstands. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was empty aside from essential personnel last August when Sato won his second Indianapolis 500. The pandemic had prevented a crowd and it denied Sato some of the traditional spoils that come with the victory.
Indianapolis, INchatsports.com

Indianapolis 500 to single out Takuma Sato during driver introductions for 2020 victory

INDIANAPOLIS -- Takuma Sato will receive an overdue celebration this weekend for winning last year's Indianapolis 500 in front of empty grandstands. Indianapolis Motor Speedway was empty aside from essential personnel last August when Sato won his second Indianapolis 500. The pandemic had prevented a crowd and it denied Sato some of the traditional spoils that come with the victory.
Indianapolis, INPharos-Tribune

Sato hungry to win 3rd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS — Takuma Sato held out his fists and flashed his oversized 2017 and 2020 Indianapolis 500 championship rings that spend more time in safekeeping than as a daily accessory. The rings can be a bit much for a driver who still lives in an upstairs bedroom in the house...
Indianapolis, INWISH-TV

Driver Takuma Sato aims for 3rd Indy 500 win

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Winning the Indianapolis 500 takes practice, patience, skill and a few lucky breaks here and there. One of those people who knows all about what it takes to win the Indianapolis 500 is Takuma Sato. WISH-TV’s sports director Anthony Calhoun caught up with Sato, a two-time...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

Indy 500 champ Takuma Sato powered by Cup Noodles

Two-time Indianapolis 500 champion Takuma Sato will have Cup Noodles riding onboard his No. 30 Honda for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL Racing) in the 2021 Indy 500 this Sunday. Sato is the defending Indy 500 winner, claiming the checkered flag last August under caution to empty grandstands in a...
Motorsportsaccesswdun.com

Castroneves joins 4-Time club with Indy 500 victory

The four-time winners club at the Indianapolis 500 is very exclusive. The list includes A.J. Foyt, Al Unser, Sr. and Rick Mears. And now you can add Helio Castroneves to that historic list, as he out dueled Alex Palou to win his fourth career Indianapolis 500. It was a race...
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Party Time: Indy 500 is biggest sporting event of pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 will open its gates to 135,000 spectators on Sunday for the largest sporting event since the start of the pandemic. Its about 40% of attendance and leaves 100,000 empty seats in the permanent grandstands. Scott Dixon will start from the pole alongside two of IndyCar's rising stars. Colton Herta is a 21-year-old budding American star and Rinus Veekay at 20 is IndyCar's most recent winner. The race includes nine former Indy 500 winners but a changing of the guard toward younger drivers has made a new winner a real possibility.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

David Malsher-Lopez is Motorsport.com’s U.S. editor, covering the NTT IndyCar Series and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Since completing journalism college in 1994, he has worked for Autosport, TRMG, Motor Sport, Autosport (again) and Racer, before joining Motorsport.com in 2015… where he has found himself enjoying a third spell writing for Autosport. Over the course of those 27 years, he has served as a journalist, sub-editor, features editor, deputy editor and editor. In 2015, he also wrote Will Power’s biography. David lives with his wife Sophia in California and when not writing about racing, he will be found reading about planes and classic cars, attending airshows, listening to a wide variety of music or watching cop shows from the ’70s. He intends to one day own a grand piano, an Airedale terrier and a vintage Pontiac. He doesn’t do Facebook and doesn’t understand Instagram but can be found @DavidMalsher on Twitter.
Motorsportsracer.com

Gagne takes third straight with dominant VIR victory

Three races a championship does not make, but the performance of Fresh N’ Lean Attack Performance Yamaha’s Jake Gagne certainly makes sleeping a little rough for those who are racing against him. Gagne won his third straight MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike race on Sunday at VIRginia International Raceway, and he did...
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Indy fans, start your party! Fans flock to IMS for Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fans have turned out in large numbers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday's Indianapolis 500. The speedway saw crowds for qualifying last weekend that rivaled the sizable ones last seen in 2016 for the 100th running of the race. The Indy 500 will drop the green flag with a reduced-capacity sellout crowd of 135,000 fans. That will equaly about 40% of the speedway's capacity. It will still easily be the largest sporting event in the world in terms of attendance since the pandemic began.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Why does the Indy 500 winner drink milk? A tradition explained

The 24th Indy 500, held in 1936, was the first to feature the Borg-Warner Trophy as the award for the winner, and the first time the winner was given the official pace car. But it’s what winner Louis Meyer did immediately after the race that initiated the most unusual of traditions.
Motorsportsracer.com

Luyendyk loses and finds 1990 Indy 500 winner’s ring

Arie Luyendyk did his best to serve as one of the NTT IndyCar Series’ race stewards on Saturday while the whereabouts of his 1990 Indy 500 winner’s ring was a mystery. Fearing the worst, the two-time Indy 500 winner took to social media with a hope that the invaluable keepsake from the Dutchman’s first victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be found and returned.
MotorsportsWOWO News

Indy 500 Qualifying Recap and Race Preview

New episode: A recap of Indy 500 qualifying including struggles for Penske, confusion on Dalton Kellett’s run Saturday and the Fast 9. Plus, a look at contenders for the race on Sunday and our picks to win the 105th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. New Track Record is...
Indianapolis, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Odon native on elite list of Indy 500 winners

His name likely doesn’t ring a bell like Al Unser, Dario Franchitti, Dan Wheldon and Helio Castroneves but Joe Dawson from Odon is part of the elite list of Indianapolis 500 winners too. Dawson won the second running of the Indianapolis 500, held in 1912. Born in Odon in July...