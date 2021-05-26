Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton County, SC

SC Sheriff’s Office Blasted After Arresting Man For ‘Large Quantity’ Of Weed Edibles

By Mandy Matney
Posted by 
FITSNews
FITSNews
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A rural South Carolina sheriff’s office is taking a lot of heat on social media after posting that they arrested a man who allegedly had a large amount of marijuana edibles. On Tuesday, the officials from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office posted a press release on Facebook that proudly stated they arrested a 48-year-old man from Rahway, New Jersey and charged him with possession with intent to distribute.

www.fitsnews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FITSNews

FITSNews

978
Followers
700
Post
570K+
Views
ABOUT

FITSNews is an independent media outlet covering news, sports and politics across South Carolina.

 https://www.fitsnews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Illinois State
County
Hampton County, SC
State
Missouri State
Hampton County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Marijuana Laws#County Police#County Sheriff#State Police#Sheriff S Office#Sc Sheriff#Sc Sheriff S Office#Yemassee Police#Ypd#S C Senate#Marijuana Edibles#Weed#Felony Marijuana Charges#Hampton County Deputies#Marijuana Legalization#Police Claim#Fentanyl#Vehicle#Law Enforcement Agencies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Colleton County, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Murdaugh Murders: Prosecutorial Turf War Looming?

A potential turf war is brewing as to which prosecutorial agency will handle any charges that may result from an ongoing investigation into a brutal double homicide that took place earlier this week in Colleton county, South Carolina. The crime – which is still under investigation – involves one of the Palmetto State’s most powerful families: The Murdaughs of Hampton county.
Varnville, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Former South Carolina Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III Passes Away

Former South Carolina fourteenth circuit solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III passed away on Thursday afternoon, multiple sources familiar with the situation confirmed to this news outlet. Murdaugh died in his home – located approximately two-and-a-half miles southeast of Varnville, S.C. The 82-year-old attorney had been battling heart disease and lung cancer...
Colleton County, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Murdaugh Murders: Weapons Update

At least two long guns – one rifle and one shotgun – were reportedly used to carry out a brutal double homicide in Colleton county, South Carolina earlier this week. This case has attracted statewide and national attention as the victims are members of one of the Palmetto State’s most powerful families.
Hampton County, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Murdaugh Murders: Unanswered Questions About Multiple Suspicious Deaths Connected To Family

The double homicide of Paul Murdaugh and his mother Maggie Murdaugh in rural Colleton County earlier this week sent shockwaves throughout South Carolina. Now, the fog of mystery surrounding their deaths is creating a cloud of unsettled air in the Palmetto Lowcountry — where the Murdaugh family’s power has loomed large over law enforcement and local courtrooms for nearly a century.
Hampton, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Murdaugh Murders: Funeral Arrangements Set For Paul And Maggie

Funeral arrangements have been set for Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, both of whom were violently murdered in Colleton county, South Carolina on Monday. Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, June 11 at the Hampton Cemetery, according to an obituary posted by the Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home of Hampton, South Carolina.
Rock Hill, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Rock Hill SC Election Shift Challenged

The city of Rock Hill, South Carolina is pushing an ordinance which would delay some of its scheduled October 2021 municipal elections while officials wait for updated local population data from the U.S. Census. These new numbers are needed to draw updated district lines – political boundaries which would purportedly better reflect the extent to which population shifts have impacted representation on city council.
Lancaster, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Former (Future?) South Carolina Statewide Candidate Heats Up Social Media

Former South Carolina state representative Mandy Powers Norrell lost her bid for reelection to the S.C. House of Representatives in 2020, falling victim to a “red storm” that nationalized many local elections in the Palmetto State. Despite her defeat, the Lancaster, S.C. attorney – who occupied a seat in a staunchly Republican district for eight years – remains a viable candidate for statewide office in the future.
Greenville, SCPosted by
FITSNews

South Carolina GOP Leaders, Event Organizers Respond To ‘Rock The Red’ Incident

Leaders of the Horry county, South Carolina Republican party responded late Sunday to an incident which occurred over the weekend at the “Rock The Red” conference in Greenville, S.C. As this news outlet reported yesterday, a man purportedly protecting the honor of retired lieutenant general Michael Flynn body-slammed a protester who had infiltrated this right-wing event – which bills itself as the “CPAC of the South.”
PoliticsPosted by
FITSNews

South Carolina Tourism: Massive Memorial Day Rebound

Time will tell whether the results are sustainable, but the Memorial Day weekend marked a huge turnaround for the beleaguered South Carolina tourism economy. That’s excellent news for an industry which shed more than $5.5 billion a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent societal shutdowns shuttered broad swaths of the American economy.