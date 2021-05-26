SC Sheriff’s Office Blasted After Arresting Man For ‘Large Quantity’ Of Weed Edibles
A rural South Carolina sheriff’s office is taking a lot of heat on social media after posting that they arrested a man who allegedly had a large amount of marijuana edibles. On Tuesday, the officials from the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office posted a press release on Facebook that proudly stated they arrested a 48-year-old man from Rahway, New Jersey and charged him with possession with intent to distribute.www.fitsnews.com