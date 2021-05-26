Butterfly release celebrates no-smoking initiatives

County Health Departments are getting creative in trying to convince people to get their COVID-19 shots. For those who didn’t sign up either at the state-run vaccination site at the Plattsburgh Airport, or clinics held at Clinton Community College, the Clinton County Health Department is now trying to reach out to those who, for whatever reason, have put-off or been reluctant to get their COVID-19 vaccination. In Altona last week, they set up a clinic inside the Holy Angels Church Hall and gave shots out to about 40 people. This week, they held the first outdoor clinic, right next to the redemption center in the Treadwells Mills neighborhood of Plattsburgh, hoping to convince people to stop-by, walk-in, and get vaccinated. Volunteers, including Amanda Bulris-Allen, who is the Director of NAMI Champlain Valley, grew up in the neighborhood, and this week went door to door offering to give residents a ride to the clinic. The Health Department says it plans to hold more of these clinics in the coming weeks, including weekends, at popular and convenient spots, like the parking lot of the former Friendly’s restaurant in Plattsburgh on June 12th. The Health Department says about 60% of the county’s residents have had at least their first shot, and are hopeful pop-up clinics will help get that number closer to 70 or even 80%.