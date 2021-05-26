Cancel
Champlain, NY

Butterfly release celebrates no-smoking initiatives

By News Report
suncommunitynews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSBURGH | Champlain Centre will celebrate its 9-year anniversary as a ‘Smoke-Free property” with a symbolic community butterfly release in support of local Tobacco-Free initiatives. The celebration will be held Thursday, May 27 at 11:30 a.m. in the mall’s butterfly garden located by Regal Cinemas. Organizers “the butterfly is a...

suncommunitynews.com
Plattsburgh, NYcardinalpointsonline.com

This Week in Photos: Changes (Sept. 4, 2020)

Rachel Duff, Sydney Stone, Kiersten Janis and Maajeek Flores socialize outside. Students are allowed to remove their masks when eating or drinking on campus. The coronavirus pandemic has brought many changes to the world we will live in now, especially for college students. Different locations on SUNY Plattsburgh’s campus paint a picture of our new normal, like students wearing masks, extra signage and furniture stacked up and locked away.
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Auburn, NYmonroecopost.com

Local artists featured in Schweinfurth’s ‘Made in NY’

“Made in NY 2021” will open at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn, on June 12 with 73 pieces by 69 artists who represent 44% of the counties in New York state. This is the 25th year the art center has held the annual juried exhibit and the...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
New York City, NYGifts & Decorative Accessories

NY NOW Returning to Javits This Summer

NY NOW today confirmed that its in-person market running Aug. 8-11 will be the first major event to run at the reopened Javits Center this summer. The event will be operated in accordance with capacity and safety protocols established by the N.Y. State Department of Health. “The NY NOW team...
Plattsburgh, NYmynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh holds in-person commencement

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Receiving a diploma in person seemed out of reach a year ago, but 2021 SUNY Plattsburgh graduates were grateful for their 'pomp and circumstance' march on Saturday. "You have persevered and you have overcome," said SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi. It was a life-long memory-making moment that...
Plattsburgh, NYPress-Republican

Click here for story

PLATTSBURGH — Sip Owner Kyle Dyer calls recently relaxed mask guidelines the "sunshine on the horizon." The Centers for Disease and Control Prevention (CDC) Thursday released adjusted recommendations for fully vaccinated individuals, lifting face covering requirements at certain venues like offices, schools, gyms, restaurants and places of worships. Masks were...
Plattsburgh, NYcardinalpointsonline.com

This Week in Photos: Tests (Sept. 11, 2020)

Greeters met students at Algonquin Dining Hall to check their student IDs,. asked them if they had any symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever,. cough, etc., then asked if they engaged in any activity that might compromise. their results, such as eating or drinking 30 minutes prior, teeth brushing...
Plattsburgh, NYWCAX

NY teens line up for shots and chance for ‘normal’

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.(WCAX) - New York teens aged 12 to 15 are now approved to get the Pfizer vaccine and state-run sites clinics Friday opened for that age group. Kelly O’Brien traveled with one family as they got ready for their first dose. Pulling up to the state-run vaccination site in...
Rochester, NY13 WHAM

City of Rochester gets $12 million to repair, maintain roads

(WHAM) - Nearly $12 million in state funding will be allocated to the City of Rochester for the 2021-22 budget year. New York State Senators Samra Brouk (D-55) and Jeremy Cooney (D-56) joined Mayor Lovely Warren Monday afternoon to announce the state funding for infrastructure. The money marked a 137...
Clinton County, NYmountainlake.org

Clinton County Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

County Health Departments are getting creative in trying to convince people to get their COVID-19 shots. For those who didn’t sign up either at the state-run vaccination site at the Plattsburgh Airport, or clinics held at Clinton Community College, the Clinton County Health Department is now trying to reach out to those who, for whatever reason, have put-off or been reluctant to get their COVID-19 vaccination. In Altona last week, they set up a clinic inside the Holy Angels Church Hall and gave shots out to about 40 people. This week, they held the first outdoor clinic, right next to the redemption center in the Treadwells Mills neighborhood of Plattsburgh, hoping to convince people to stop-by, walk-in, and get vaccinated. Volunteers, including Amanda Bulris-Allen, who is the Director of NAMI Champlain Valley, grew up in the neighborhood, and this week went door to door offering to give residents a ride to the clinic. The Health Department says it plans to hold more of these clinics in the coming weeks, including weekends, at popular and convenient spots, like the parking lot of the former Friendly’s restaurant in Plattsburgh on June 12th. The Health Department says about 60% of the county’s residents have had at least their first shot, and are hopeful pop-up clinics will help get that number closer to 70 or even 80%.
Champlain, NYPress-Republican

Boil Water order

CHAMPLAIN - A boil water order has been issued for 46, 50 and 55 Elm St, in the Village of Champlain. Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
Plattsburgh, NYmountainlake.org

Reaching For The Stars

SUNY Plattsburgh Students pulled off an amazing feat this past week, connecting more than 6-thousand elementary and middle school students from across New York State to more than 30 virtual workshops and demonstrations focusing on STEM, including a live chat with two of the astronauts currently onboard the International Space Station. For students at Beekmantown Central School District, it was an out-of-this-world experience, getting their questions about life and work in space answered by NASA Astronaut Meghan McArthur and European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet. Many kids wanted to know what it’s like to spend months in space, in zero gravity. The once in a lifetime opportunity to chat live with two astronauts was put together by SUNY Plattsburgh’s Shine On! Program which aims to boost communication skills and self-confidence in young girls and boys. It took about 9 months of planning to set up the live chat with NASA and the International Space Station.
Clinton County, NYPress-Republican

Clinton Co. Health Dept.: Vax efforts to move into schools

PLATTSBURGH — In light of the announcement that New Yorkers ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the Clinton County Health Department plans to start offering clinics at local schools later this month. “We will be working with local schools to set up clinics...
Essex, VTmiltonindependent.com

Champlain Valley Fair will return this August

ESSEX JUNCTION — Cotton candy, ice cream, big top tents, the ferris wheel and more are returning this summer, because the Champlain Valley Fair is a go. Vermont’s largest annual event will return August 27 and will run through September 5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition. "The Champlain Valley Fair...
Plattsburgh, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Sheriff fundraiser nets $5k for local autism awareness

PLATTSBURGH | Throughout the month of April, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department deputies and staff not only helped raise awareness about autism and local support services, they also raised more than $5,000 for the cause. Like a number of other agencies across the state, the local department joined the New Rochelle...