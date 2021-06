5. “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” (Heartbreak Express, 1982) The richness of the vocal harmonies on this song is a masterclass in itself. Parton’s delicate voice floats atop the rich, throaty ones of her backing vocalists in this magical way. The arrangement is classic and vintage, which pairs perfectly with the song’s lyrical themes of nostalgia and the subtle, nagging fear that your best days might just be behind you — when you were with him. It sounds lighter than its implied meaning threatens to be. “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind” is pleasant to listen to, but with relatable, substantial lyrical content — or in a word, perfect.