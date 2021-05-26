What Do You Consider to Be a Good Disney World Hotel View?
Guests who opt to make a Walt Disney World hotel room request typically do so because they want to have a specific resort location or they want to have a specific view. While most folks agree that a good room location is one close to the resort's transportation or restaurants, there is more debate about what does or doesn't constitute a good room view. I was reminded of this when, during a stay at Disney's Boardwalk Villas resort, I posted the photo below, the view from my room, with the caption, "I won the resort view lottery during this trip." A friend replied, "It's colorful, but is a view of the kiddie play area a win?"