Re “Warner ‘had the touch’” (Our Views, May 27): I had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with the late U.S. Sen. John W. Warner while he was in Virginia Beach at an event endorsing my cousin, Will Sessoms, for reelection. Knowing my Navy background, my cousin called me over to meet him. Surrounded by admirers and supporters, the senator made me feel like I was the only person in the room. We had a strong common bond in that we both had been enlisted and commissioned officers.