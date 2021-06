The Vintiques Yakima classic car organization, in conjunction with the City of Yakima, have announced the return of open cruise nights on Yakima Avenue beginning this weekend. In a posting on their official Facebook page, the group stated that cruise nights will begin on Saturday, June 12th. Moving forward through the rest of the summer, the dates for the summer cruising on Yakima Ave. will be the 2nd and 3rd Saturdays of each month through September.