Kennewick, WA

Man With Knife Shuts Down Kennewick Ranch and Home

By Rik Mikals
94.5 KATS
94.5 KATS
 17 days ago
A suspect is under arrest this morning after an early morning take-down at Ranch and Home in Kennewick. According to reports from the Kennewick Police Department, a man with a knife caused Ranch and Home not to open this morning at its usual time. Police were called to the store...

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS

94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

