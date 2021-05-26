Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Howard County, MD

Althea’s Almost Famous Tasty Jamaican Food Coming to Long Reach Village Center

howardcountymd.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Althea’s Almost Famous as a new addition to the Long Reach Village Center. The popular Jamaican food trailer will be parked at the Village Center beginning today, May 26th and will be open this week Wednesday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Weekly locations and schedules will be posted on Facebook. The owner, Althea Hanson, is a longtime Columbia resident who started bottling and selling her homemade Jamaican sauces in 2015 before expanding to catering and Howard County farmer’s markets.

www.howardcountymd.gov
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ellicott City, MD
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Howard County, MD
Lifestyle
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Government
Howard County, MD
Food & Drinks
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaican#Vegan#Food Drink#Community#La Mart#Famous Althea#Tasty#Cuisine#Deep Roots#Howard County Farmer#Happy#Mission#Entrepreneurial Spirit#Weddings#Trailer#Selling#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Howard County, MDPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Mentors help students grow

A-OK Mentoring pairs volunteers like Bob Miller, above, with Howard County students for a weekly one-hour mentoring session that focuses on self-esteem in addition to academics. During the pandemic, mentors reached their students via Zoom. Photo courtesy of A-OK Mentoring. Two decades ago, pediatric social worker Chaya Kaplan met an...