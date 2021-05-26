Althea’s Almost Famous Tasty Jamaican Food Coming to Long Reach Village Center

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced Althea’s Almost Famous as a new addition to the Long Reach Village Center. The popular Jamaican food trailer will be parked at the Village Center beginning today, May 26th and will be open this week Wednesday – Friday 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Weekly locations and schedules will be posted on Facebook. The owner, Althea Hanson, is a longtime Columbia resident who started bottling and selling her homemade Jamaican sauces in 2015 before expanding to catering and Howard County farmer’s markets.