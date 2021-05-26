Roving LeBron, Lakers’ lane-clogging puts onus on Suns’ shooters in Game 3
The Los Angeles Lakers still have their personnel flaws after tying up the first-round series with the Phoenix Suns, 1-1. Those are not going away. Their defense that led the league in the regular season looked more energetic in a 109-102 win Tuesday at Phoenix Suns Arena, but it also threw some wrinkles at the home team. As it’s been, Los Angeles’ success is less about its personnel attributes and more about the scheme setting up opponents to make mistakes.arizonasports.com