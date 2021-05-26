Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTM Partners buys Riveters, acquiring 3rd NWHL franchise

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Women’s Hockey League’s New Jersey-based Metropolitan Riveters are being sold to BTM Partners, which will now control three of the league’s six franchises. The NWHL, on Wednesday, announced the transfer of ownership from W Hockey Partners, with John Boynton to serve as the Riveters’ chairman. BTM already owns the Boston Pride and Toronto Six, and is backing a bid to establish an expansion franchise in Montreal for the 2022-23 season.

