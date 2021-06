INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato will finally be honored at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for winning last season's race. Sato won the delayed race held in August without fans and inside a mostly empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway because of the pandemic. Sato will be singled out for his feat before Sunday’s race during driver introductions. He will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans. He starts 15th on Sunday driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s.