José Luis Alvarado was appointed as the new dean of Fordham University’s Graduate School of Education. He will begin the new role on July 1, 2021. Alvarado previously served for five months as the provost and vice president for academic affairs at California State University, Los Angeles. Prior to his role at California State University, he was the founding dean of the College of Education at California State University, Monterey Bay, where he worked for six years, and before then, the associate dean of the College of Education at San Diego State University for 15 years.