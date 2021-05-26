Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Billionaires Hide Their Assets: Lifting the Veil of the Wealth Defense Industry

By Amy Costello
nonprofitquarterly.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I didn’t set out to be a philanthropist,” Chuck Collins says. “I just decided that it didn’t make sense for me to be benefiting from this system.” At 26, Collins gave away his inheritance as an heir to the Oscar Meyer fortune. “I didn’t really want to benefit from a system of dynastic succession.” Collins was against the idea of families amassing and passing on vast amounts of wealth “just by virtue of picking certain parents.”

nonprofitquarterly.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc World Service#Wealth#Veil#Global Inequality#Taxes#Vox#Tiny Spark Podcast#Twitter#Pri#The World#Npr#Pbs#The Bbc World Service#The Nonprofit Quarterly#Tech Billionaires#Global Elites#Vast Amounts#Extreme Inequality#Virtue#Economic Apartheid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Podcast
Country
Switzerland
Related
Income Taxinputmag.com

Damning report shows how Musk, Bezos, other billionaires dodge taxes

ProPublica has dropped a shocking new report that details just how the richest Americans avoid paying federal income taxes. The exposé, which was built off of leaked IRS documents, comes at a time when the United States is turning the corner on a pandemic that saw millions lose their jobs — and their homes — while billionaires added a staggering $1.2 trillion to their collective fortunes.
Public Healthgoodmenproject.com

Global Billionaire Wealth Surges $4 Trillion Over Pandemic

As over 2.8 million people have died globally from Covid-19 in the past year, the wealth of the world’s billionaires has surged. The planet’s 2,365 billionaires have seen their wealth increase $4 trillion, or 54 percent, during the pandemic year. Their combined wealth rose from $8.04 trillion to $12.39 trillion between March 18, 2020 and March 18, 2021.
Economyicij.org

How the world’s richest defend their wealth, with help from a dedicated industry

When Chuck Collins was 26 years old, he gave away his entire inheritance to groups working for social justice. Born into a wealthy family (his great-grandfather, Oscar Mayer, founded a prominent national lunch meat company in the United States), Collins says he was exposed early in life to the world of wealth managers and came to realize the inequalities they help perpetuate. Now an author and senior scholar at the Institute for Policy Studies in Washington, D.C., Collins draws on his personal experience, extensive research, interviews with industry professionals and ICIJ’s own investigations for his latest book, “The Wealth Hoarders.”
Economyjustrichest.com

These 15 Billionaires Inherited Their Wealth – Meet Them

Although several of the wealthiest people in the world built their wealth from nothing, some were born into massive fortunes. While these billionaires inherited enormous wealth from their parents or spouses, they haven’t rested on their laurels as they have gone on to expand the family business, building a bigger empire in the process. These top billionaires who made their empires with inherited wealth are now owners of prominent companies, including the top richest people in the world like the world’s richest man – Bernard Arnault, and the world’s richest woman – Françoise Bettencourt Meyers.
Public HealthUnited Nations Development Program

COVID-19 and Wealth at the Top: More and Wealthier Billionaires After the Crisis in LAC

UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean. There are many ways in which inequality manifests in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). In some cases it is more subtle; reflected, for instance, in disparities in access to good quality public services or in the amount of savings that households are able to accumulate to carry them through tough times. Indeed, inequality is also reflected in our capacity to navigate through difficult times. Dealing with a shock is expensive and wealthier people tend to cope better. And some people much, much better. According to data from the World Inequality Database in Latin America, before the COVID-19 crisis (2019) the Top 1% of the income distribution captured 27% of all pre-tax national income, while the bottom 50% were left with just 10%. How did the rich fare during such unprecedented crisis?
SoftwareExecutiveBiz

QuEST Global Launches US Defense Industry-Focused Subsidiary

Singapore-based product engineering and services company QuEST Global has established a subsidiary that would primarily cater to customers in the U.S. defense and aerospace markets. QuEST Defense Systems and Solutions will operate from Cincinnati, Ohio, and recruit over a thousand engineers during a five-year period to support industry clients while...
Economykmuw.org

How Taxes Keep American Wealth White

Building wealth has never been easy, but the racial wealth gap has always been apparent. As recently as 2016, the median wealth of a white household was $171,000 dollars. That’s eight times the median $20,600 of Hispanic households. For Black households? Just $17,000, according to Pew Research Center. In her...
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US to lift Defense Production Act ratings on COVID vaccines

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said on Thursday that the US will lift Defense Production Act ratings on the AstraZeneca, Novavax, and Sanofi COVID vaccines. US government is removing Defence Production Act priority ratings for three not-yet-authorised vaccines from AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Mike Gallagher: The left is 'getting very good at bashing America,’ but hesitant to criticize China

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., slammed left-wing Democrats on Tuesday for their hesitancy to criticize the Chinese Communist Party while constantly bashing America. During an appearance on "The Ben Domenech Podcast," Gallagher said he felt that the left was fearful of "provoking a confrontation" with the CCP and mulled over whether or not there may be financial implications for them to avoid criticism.
Minoritiescips.org

How the US will use procurement to cut racial wealth gap

US president Joe Biden has announced a new goal to increase the share of government contracts going to small disadvantaged businesses (SDBs) in the US by 50% by 2026. The new “all-of-government effort” will use combined purchasing power to expand contracting opportunities for SDBs, a category under federal law which includes black, Latino, and other minority-owned businesses.
Public HealthAmerican Thinker

The bizarre British connection behind America’s biggest hoaxes

It’s becoming increasingly clear that America’s bureaucracies engaged in a cover-up about COVID’s origins. What’s also become clear is the fact that one of the main players in the entire COVID scandal is a British man, Peter Daszak. And I realized something when I thought about Daszak’s involvement: Beginning more than 20 years ago, the British have taken lead roles in three leftist lies that have been used to remake America: Climate change, the Russia hoax and, now, COVID’s development and its subsequent cover-up.
AgriculturePosted by
Kansas Reflector

Cyberattack on meat giant JBS has industry looking to fortify defenses

A ransomware attack on the world’s largest meatpacking company this week drew attention to the need for more cybersecurity in agriculture. JBS plants across the U.S. had moved toward reopening at full capacity late Wednesday after a cyberattack on servers. The White House said a Russian crime organization is likely to blame.  President Joe Biden […] The post Cyberattack on meat giant JBS has industry looking to fortify defenses appeared first on Kansas Reflector.