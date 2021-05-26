How Billionaires Hide Their Assets: Lifting the Veil of the Wealth Defense Industry
“I didn’t set out to be a philanthropist,” Chuck Collins says. “I just decided that it didn’t make sense for me to be benefiting from this system.” At 26, Collins gave away his inheritance as an heir to the Oscar Meyer fortune. “I didn’t really want to benefit from a system of dynastic succession.” Collins was against the idea of families amassing and passing on vast amounts of wealth “just by virtue of picking certain parents.”nonprofitquarterly.org