The Falcons Must Control What Happens with Julio

By paige6178
The Falcoholic
 12 days ago

I have read so many differing opinions about what should we do with Julio and I am going to give you one more. First and foremost is "the team must always come first." TF and AS must reiterate this on a regular basis. However, this message must be nuanced so we do not alienate current and future players wanting to play for the Atlanta Falcons. With regard to Julio Jones, TF and AS must determine the path we should take that would be best for the Falcons both now and in the future. Unfortunately, that path will likely bring consequences that cannot be avoided. This is what happens when emotions trump business decisions which was the case for the previous general manager, head coach, and owner. If TF and AS want to part ways with Julio they need to make the best deal possible and move on from this situation. If they want to keep Julio they have logical two paths to make it happen. They can either cut as many depth players necessary to sign our draft class or look to Grady Jarrett to extend or restructure (extend most likely) his contract. If they decide to extend Grady's contract and Grady and his agent either refuse.

