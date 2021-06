The announcement of Fabio Paratici as the new director of football for Tottenham Hotspur seems to be gaining momentum. Football insider now claims that the Italian and the Spurs have come to terms on a three-year deal to bring the former key figure at Juventus to N17. If this is true, it is a big deal given the imbalance between football and business minds at Tottenham and is just the first in several steps that have to occur for a true rebuild to happen.