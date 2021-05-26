Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street opens higher as inflation fears ease

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street on Wednesday as inflation fears ease and investors look ahead to data expected to show economic growth accelerating in the U.S. Investors have worried that stronger inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw economic stimulus, but they’ve been reassured by comments from Fed officials that they see no need yet to change course.

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
44K+
Followers
35K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#U S Economy#Hong Kong#Growth Stocks#Global Stock Markets#Global Stocks#Oanda#The Hang Seng#Dax#Stronger Inflation#Economic Stimulus#Global Markets#Fed Officials#Investors#Central Banks#Optimism#Asian Trading#Consumer Spending#Shanghai#U S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessReuters

Asia stocks up, U.S. bond yields down as inflation fears ease

U.S. bond yields dipped to three-month lows and a broad gauge of Asian shares rose on Friday as investors looked past rising U.S. consumer prices and focused on one off-factors which suggested higher inflation could be short-lived. Some economists say the rise in the U.S. consumer price index reflected short-term...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

S.Korean stocks extend gains for fourth week as inflation fears ease

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares closed higher on Friday, tracking overnight gains in Wall Street as inflationary concerns eased ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Indonesia's rupiah leads Asian FX higher as U.S. inflation concerns ease

* Rupiah at one-month high on the dollar * Fed, BoJ, Bank Indonesia policy meetings next week By Nikhil Nainan June 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's rupiah led gains across Asia's risk-sensitive currencies on Friday after U.S. inflation data was enough to convince investors that the rise in prices may be temporary. South Korea's won and Thailand's baht gained around 0.5% as the dollar nursed small losses following the report. Traders in Asia had been cautious all week as they watched for any signal in the data that may prompt the Federal Reserve to discuss early tapering of its massive stimulus. U.S. Treasury yields fell to lows not seen since early March at one point in Asian trade, with traders saying short-covering was driving the rally. "With the global market backdrop turning more constructive for bond investments, investors may re-focus on yield differentials," OCBC Bank analysts said in a note. Asia's emerging market currencies and bonds, though considered riskier, traditionally yield more than their peers in developed markets. The yield on Indonesia's 10-year bonds, which offer one of the highest returns in emerging markets, fell to its lowest since mid-February before rebounding to levels seen earlier this week. With U.S. inflation data out of the way, focus will now turn to the Fed's policy meeting next week, which will happen alongside meetings by central banks of Indonesia, Taiwan and Japan. Stocks markets in the region also largely gained, with South Korea leading the way with a 0.8% rise, while Thailand , the Philippines and others rose no more than half a percent. In a sign of confidence, the Thai central bank allowed banks to pay interim dividends, saying they have sufficient capital to deal with the impact of COVID-19 outbreaks. The country's top banks were up around 1%. In Singapore, shares were roughly flat and the local dollar marginally higher. The city-state plans a phased easing of its COVID-19 restrictions from next week. Although bets on the reopening was largely factored in, analysts say the bank-and-landlord-heavy Singapore benchmark has further room to rise. Carmen Lee, head of OCBC investment research, said there are sectors "which have not done as well as, and not priced as much of the optimism," adding that the financial sector has done well, but has more upside. HIGHLIGHT: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 8 basis points to 6.424%​​ ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields fell 2 basis points to 1.67%​​ ** S.Korea to begin normalising monetary policy when economy sustains recovery - central bank Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0632 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan -0.05 -5.60 -0.03 5.48 China +0.09 +2.21 -0.39 3.56 India +0.09 +0.11 0.35 12.95 Indonesia +0.39 -1.06 -0.03 2.12 Malaysia +0.16 -2.24 -0.41 -3.30 Philippines +0.06 +0.67 0.47 -3.25 S.Korea +0.45 -2.21 0.76 13.08 Singapore +0.11 -0.08 0.06 11.28 Taiwan +0.34 +3.16 0.32 16.84 Thailand +0.42 -3.48 0.50 12.70 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Sriraj Kalluvila)
StocksBusiness Insider

DAX Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - German stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday as U.S. inflation fears receded and investors bet that any shift in ultra-accommodative policy is unlikely to happen soon. Overnight data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 5 percent in May, the biggest annual since 2008 and more than...
BusinessLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Shares rise as market forgets inflation fears

(Alliance News) -Â London stocks charged ahead on Friday after a fat US inflation reading was shrugged off as temporary ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting. The FTSE 100 index was up 45.81 points, or 0.7%, at 7,133.99 on Friday at midday. The mid-cap FTSE 250 index was up 110.04 points, or 0.5%, 22,718.80. The AIM All-Share index was up 0.2% at 1,248.69.
Marketscryptovibes.com

Gold Reclaims $1,900 As Dollar And Yields Slide After US Data

Gold prices edged above $1900 on June 11, 2021, supported by a pullback in the dollar and lower bond yields. The data that showed a surge in US inflation was perceived to be inadequate to change the Federal Reserve’s easy monetary policy. Spot gold was up by around 0.1% trading...
StocksFXStreet.com

Tailwinds to stocks from commodities set to fade – CE

The rise in commodity prices has boosted some commodity-heavy stock markets. However, economists at Capital Economics suspect that it will run out of steam before long, limiting those stock markets’ gains over the next couple of years. Stock markets of Norway, Canada Mexico and Australia have all outperformed global benchmarks...
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Meme Stocks Steal the Show as Wall Street Watches Inflation

This week saw plenty of action, not only from the major benchmarks, but also from retail investors who set their sights on a number of heavily shorted stocks. Kicking off the week, the Dow extended the previous week's losses, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 saw muted sessions against a backdrop of noise made by "meme" stocks. Tuesday was another quiet session, with the S&P 500 simmering just below its record highs for the majority of the day.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Tread Water Ahead of June Fed Meeting

Stocks started Friday with gains but lost steam as the day wore on, even as the latest consumer sentiment data came in better than expected. After yesterday's consumer price index release, which showed inflation is indeed on the rise, today's economic numbers revealed that consumers have "unfavorable perceptions" of market prices for homes and automobiles.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street flat with Fed meet in focus

U.S. stock indexeswere flat on Friday as focus turned to next week’s Federal Reserve meeting, while technology and growth- exposed sectors gained after inflation data calmed fears over a long-term spike in consumer prices. The S&P 500 (.SPX)traded just below a record high of 4,249.74, with heavyweight technology stocks serving...
BusinessClickOnDetroit.com

World shares mixed as investors await US price data, G7

BANGKOK – Global markets were mixed on Thursday as investors awaited key U.S. inflation data and a gathering of the leaders of the Group of Seven major economies. Benchmarks fell in Paris and Frankfurt but rose in Tokyo and Shanghai. U.S. futures were little changed. Trading stayed in a relatively...
BusinessLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks edge up as investors eye ECB, US inflation

(Sharecast News) - London stocks had edged a little further into the black by midday on Thursday as investors eyed the latest US inflation data and a policy announcement from the European Central Bank. The FTSE 100 was up 0.4% at 7,108.30. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said:...
Stockswcregisteronline.com

Global stocks stay near highs ahead of US inflation data

Global stocks remained close to all-time highs and government bonds drifted ahead of US inflation data and the European Central Bank’s latest monthly meeting. The FTSE All-World index of developed and emerging market shares, which hit a record in early June, was flat in early London dealings. The Stoxx Europe 600 index was also unmoved on the previous session after hitting a record high earlier in the week. Futures markets signalled the S&P 500 would trade flat in early Wall Street dealings.
Stocksmorningstar.com

Stocks Open Higher Amid Mixed Economic Data

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday after data showed another leap in consumer prices and a continuing recovery in the labor market as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.4%, putting it on pace for a new closing record. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose...