One of the most intimate moments of Catholic worship is communion. The election of Joe Biden, only the second practicing Catholic president in U.S. history, has revived the controversy over whether politicians who support abortion rights should be permitted to take part in that sacred right. Today, after much debate at their annual gathering, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops moved one step closer to saying no, and they've pledged to draft a statement to that effect. Joining us to walk through the background of this controversial vote, Reverend James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor-at-large of America magazine. Welcome back to the program.