The Big Change Everyone Wants Auntie Anne's To Make

Eating ramen requires a specific set of skills. In order to get the most out of this delicious experience, you have to make sure that you place your soup spoon under your noodles to catch and hold the broth. If that sounds difficult, you also have to figure out how to grab the perfect amount of noodles in each bite, as to avoid twisting the noodles and ensure you pick up some toppings. The right type of bowl can easily make all of these challenges that much easier, and luckily, Aldi has stepped in with a dish for anyone looking to enjoy an optimal ramen experience.