'The Retirement Plan': Nicolas Cage to star in action film

dallassun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 26 (ANI): American actor Nicolas Cage, alongside Ron Perlman, Ashley Greene, Jackie Earle Haley Joel David Moore and Grace Byers have been roped in to star in the action-thriller flick 'The Retirement Plan', which gets underway on Friday in the Cayman Islands. As indicated by Deadline, the...

