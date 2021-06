SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's national squad has agreed to play in the Copa America despite expressing concerns over staging the event in their home country. The South American continental championship kicks off on Sunday. Brazil was picked as emergency host after Colombia and Argentina were dropped. Players used social media to publish a message saying they are “unsatisfied” with South American soccer organizers in the process of bringing the tournament to Brazil “but w will never say no to the Brazilian national team.” The COVID-19 pandemic is resulted in more than 475,000 deaths in Brazil.