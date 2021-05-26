Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Shane Burgos describes what Edson Barboza KO at UFC 262 felt like: “It was like somebody turning the volume down on the power button on my legs”

By Adam D Martin
Posted by 
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos described what getting knocked out by Edson Barboza in bizarre fashion at UFC 262 felt like. The UFC 262 “Fight of the Night” was an absolute war between Burgos and Barboza for as long as it lasted. The first two rounds were competitive, with Barboza having the slight edge heading into the third round, but Burgos was still live in the fight. However, a Barboza overhand right that connected with Burgos early in the third round sent “Hurricane” crumbling to the floor in a bizarre delayed-reaction knockout that was very concerning to watch. UFC president Dana White was worried something bad had happened to Burgos and the UFC sent him to the hospital right away, though Burgos later said that he felt fine.

www.bjpenn.com
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Shane Burgos
Person
Edson Barboza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volume#Combat#Knocked Out#Mmafighting Com#Fight#Contender#Complete Disbelief#Turning#Edge#Bizarre Fashion#Hurricane#Memory#Ufc 262
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCBleacher Report

6 Fights We Need to See After UFC 262

UFC 262 went down in front of a packed house in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday night—and it's a card fight fans will be talking about for days to come. In the UFC 262 main event, Brazilian finisher Charles "Do Bronx" Oliveira assumed the lightweight throne recently vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov with a come-from-behind, second-round knockout of former Bellator star Michael Chandler.
UFCchatsports.com

What the Heck, Episode 60: Shane Burgos, Danny Sabatello and Hannah Guy

On this week’s episode of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck speaks with UFC featherweight Shane Burgos (9:50) to discuss his Fight of the Night with Edson Barbosa at UFC 262 in Houston, how he currently feels physically and mentally since the fight, the bizarre ending to the matchup, what the doctors have been telling him in regards to a return to the octagon, Michael Chandler calling him his favorite fighter on the roster, and more.
UFCUSA Today

Dan Hardy says boxing likely up first in post-UFC run

If all goes according to his current plan, Dan Hardy (25-10 MMA) will put on a pair of boxing gloves before year’s end. The former UFC welterweight title challenger, who recently secured his release from the sport’s biggest promotion, said he’s currently leaning toward a boxing match before returning to an MMA cage.
UFCMMA Fighting

Shane Burgos recounts bizarre ending to UFC 262 fight with Edson Barboza: ‘It slowly all shut off’

Shane Burgos and Edson Barboza lived up to the hype when they squared off earlier this month, but also provided one of the most bizarre stoppages in UFC history. The featherweight main card opener for UFC 262 in Houston would be awarded the event’s Fight of the Night. After a closely contested first two rounds, Burgos would throw a jab—a punch that had been serving him quite well throughout the contest—and Barboza would counter with a lightning fast right hook. Burgos looked to have ate it well for a few seconds before his body began to shut down on him as he made his way towards the cage wall and eventually dropping to the canvas leading to referee Mike Beltran stepping in to wave it off.
UFCmmaindia.com

Jake Paul trashes UFC for their Fighters Payscale

Youtuber and Boxer, Jake Paul has lashed out on UFC President Dana White regarding the ongoing discussion going on between the UFC and fighters for their low pay scale. Jake Paul is ready for another boxing showdown against an MMA fighter. Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be facing Jake Paul in a boxing match. This will be the most skilled striker that Jake Paul will be facing in his boxing career who is 3-0 at the moment with a recent knockout win over Ben Askren. Tyron Woodley on the other hand is just released from his UFC contract after losing back-to-back fights. It will be a nice opportunity for him to make some money, as a win or lose fighting a celebrity definitely fills up your bank account.
UFCchatsports.com

Dan Hooker says Dariush is ‘like the ugly girl at the dance’: No one calls him out, so I will

Dan Hooker doesn’t see many lightweights calling for a fight with top contender Beneil Dariush, which is why ‘The Hangman’ wants a fight with him. Hooker hasn’t fought since being knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 257 in January. Dariush finds himself on the other end of the spectrum, being undefeated in seven fights and recently picking up a win against former champion Tony Ferguson.
UFCBloody Elbow

Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson targeted for UFC 266 in London

A middleweight bout between Darren Till and Derek Brunson has been targeted for the upcoming UFC 266 pay-per-view on Sept. 4 at the O2 Arena in London, England, MMA Fighting revealed on Friday following an initial report from ESPN. Till and Brunson were originally expected to collide at a UFC...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Watch UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman take the ‘Hot Ones’ challenge (Video)

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is the latest celebrity to take on the famous Hot Ones YouTube challenge. Over the course of the last few months, Usman has seen his popularity and star power go through the roof. He may have been champion for a few years already but the knockout over Jorge Masvidal really has elevated him to the next level, with many already wondering when he can enter the welterweight ‘GOAT’ conversation.
UFCmmaindia.com

UFC Vegas 28: Jairzinho Rozenstruik knocks out Augusto Sakai in Round 1

UFC Vegas 28 features some of the heavy hitters in the heavyweight division in the form of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai. The co-main event features another mouth-watering heavyweight clash between Walt Harris and Marcin Tybura. This is an important fight for Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is coming off of a...
UFCchatsports.com

Dana White slams Costa for wanting better pay: You’re in no position to ask ‘crazy money’

Paulo Costa recently pulled out of his main event bout against Jared Cannonier, citing issues with fighter pay. Jake Paul has been criticizing the UFC and Dana White for “unfair” pay “shitty contracts,” while a 0-1 boxer in Logan Paul reportedly got a massive payday for fighting Floyd Mayweather last Sunday. According to Costa, these YouTubers have exposed the UFC’s pay structure, and calls it a “disgrace.”
UFCinthefight.net

Ariel Helwani is Leaving ESPN

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has announced that he’s leaving ESPN effective June 15. Helwani has covered MMA for ESPN since June 2018. Helwani began covering MMA in 2006 for MMAFighting.com and is considered by many, me included, to be the GOAT of MMA writers. Below is Helwani’s statement:. Helwani...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Marcin Tybura eyes KO win over Walt Harris at UFC Vegas 28 to earn top-five opponent

Marcin Tybura had a phenomenal 2020 and is looking to build off of that on Saturday. After being TKO’d by Shamil Abdurakhimov in April of 2019, he returned in September of that year and was knocked out in just 59 seconds by Augusto Sakai. After the losses, he had a new mindset for fighting and went 4-0 in 2020 with wins over Sergey Spivak, Maxim Grishin, Ben Rothwell, and a TKO win over Greg Hardy.
Combat SportsPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Renan Ferreira calls PFL matchmaking “very shady,” claims promotion favors Fabricio Werdum

Heavyweight Renan Ferreira called the matchmaking in PFL “very shady” and claims the promotion favors rival Fabricio Werdum. Ferreira picked up the biggest win of his career when he finished Werdum with strikes in a big upset at PFL 3 last month, but the result of the contest was overturned to a No Contest. The New Jersey Athletic Control Board ruled that Ferreira had tapped out to a submission attempt from Werdum moments before the finish happened. Ferreira remains adamant that he never tapped, but video evidence appeared to be inconclusive either way. Regardless, the result of the fight was overturned, which means Ferreira gets one point instead of six in the PFL heavyweight bracket. Werdum also gets one point due to the overturned result.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori get in heated war of words ahead of UFC 263 rematch (Video)

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and his rival Marvin Vettori got in a heated war of words ahead of their rematch at UFC 263. Adesanya and Vettori meet for the second time inside the Octagon next Saturday night at UFC 263 with Adesanya’s 185lbs gold up for grabs. These two previously met in April 2018, with Adesanya edging out a split decision. They meet again three years later, only this time with Adesanya entering the fight as the champion. The rematch between these two rivals is one of the most highly-anticipated fights on next weekend’s stacked pay-per-view card, and both fighters made sure to talk some smack and help get more fans interested in it.
UFCmmanews.com

Cris Cyborg Shows Support for Jake Paul’s UFC Fighter Pay Crusade

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg has thrown her weight behind Jake Paul’s “movement” to achieve fairer pay for UFC fighters. The former UFC featherweight champ, who fought seven times under the franchise between 2016 and 2019, has been a vocal critic of UFC President Dana White in the past. The duo’s relationship has been marked by a history of verbal mud-slinging from both sides.