Shane Burgos describes what Edson Barboza KO at UFC 262 felt like: “It was like somebody turning the volume down on the power button on my legs”

UFC featherweight contender Shane Burgos described what getting knocked out by Edson Barboza in bizarre fashion at UFC 262 felt like. The UFC 262 “Fight of the Night” was an absolute war between Burgos and Barboza for as long as it lasted. The first two rounds were competitive, with Barboza having the slight edge heading into the third round, but Burgos was still live in the fight. However, a Barboza overhand right that connected with Burgos early in the third round sent “Hurricane” crumbling to the floor in a bizarre delayed-reaction knockout that was very concerning to watch. UFC president Dana White was worried something bad had happened to Burgos and the UFC sent him to the hospital right away, though Burgos later said that he felt fine.